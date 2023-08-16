From: Stephanie Mendyk
Winona
You may be a fan of roundabouts, but losing a stop light at Fifth Street is a major loss. I drive east on Fifth every time I need to get to the Post Office, as it is the quickest and gives me the best view of the minuscule parking available. I am able to get across Main safely with the massive amount of traffic stopped.
Then there is the senior center on the same corner! These people cannot safely cross without a stop light and do not move quickly. I have a senior friend who was hit by car trying to cross Sixth. You absolutely can not count on people to slow down or stop. Once again the needs of older people in Winona are ignored.
Then, how are people supposed to back out of parking on Main and Fourth? Let me guess: more lost parking. MnDOT does not live here. No one is even mentioning access and safety at Fifth Street to two important businesses in town.
