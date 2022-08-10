From: Nicole Ciulla
I’d like to thank Cesar Salazar for his recent article, drawing attention to the important role community gardens play in Winona. I’d also like to add a few personal annotations to the article and publicly share some insights I’ve learned over the past year and a half, after talking with dozens of Winona area residents about the role of community gardens.
The gardens proposed at West Lake should not be seen as a replacement to the East Rec Gardens, nor would the vast majority of community members I’ve heard from support them as such. The current East Recreation Center and gardens are thriving keystone community spaces that cannot simply be demolished and replaced in a different part of town.
We should keep the ERC and its gardens and add gardens at West Lake to meet increasing demand for public spaces where residents can grow and share food. The ERC gardens are full with a waitlist. The Engage Winona sustainability survey data taught us that community gardening is a top interest in the city of Winona, and recent community garden-specific survey data tells us that there are many more people interested in participating than are currently being served. Community gardens are a low-cost, high-impact, community-building resource that bring together people from all walks of life to grow, eat, learn, and share their stories with one another. Vibrant, publicly-accessible green spaces increase community cohesion and public safety.
If you agree, please contact your City Council members, and tell them you support keeping the East Rec Center and gardens where they are and expanding community garden spaces in Winona.
