From: George Borzyskowski,
Winona City Council member
I rarely respond in a letter to the editor but, just for myself and not the whole City Council, I must respond to comments by Emily Kurash Casey.
Emily is an outstanding young professional and was Winona’s second Main Street Coordinator and did a fantastic job for Winona and the Chamber of Commerce. I was on the Port Authority when she started, and she was great to work with.
She recently emailed the mayor and council about the importance of a public comment period during council meetings, to give council members a chance see residents face to face, a chance to see and hear what people want and not be hidden away and inaccessible to the public.
I have served on council for 23 years and feel I am always assessable to our residents. You can call, email, write letters, come to my house, I will come to your residence, pubs, coffee shops, or meet somewhere that works for you or chat in the grocery store. I try to answer every question and concern that is brought to my attention. I have never distanced myself from the voters regardless of the issue.
I brought up having a public comment at a council meeting months ago, but nothing was followed up on it. We have had public comments before, and they were rarely attended. We do have public comments on issues as needed.
