From: Linda Speltz
Altura
You seem very convinced in your statement. “A fertilized egg is not a human being.” You think the science is settled because you stated it. The medical and scientific world would seem to have many varying definitions of when life becomes valuable. I found numerous sources to be directly in conflict with your statement. Debating medical and scientific studies is above my qualifications (and yours I would assume.) However, there doesn’t seem to be much debate anymore as to when fertilization scientifically happens and the advent of ultrasound has enlightened the experts providing more information regarding development. They also agree that each fertilized egg has all the DNA and life components it needs to be a human being. All it needs is some time in the womb to grow. Therefore, the debate has evolved into not when does life begin but when does it become valuable enough to be saved? We constantly debate value and right to life of the unborn versus the mother’s autonomy and her rights. Why can’t we fight for both?
This debate, sadly, will be with us until that day when the Savior Jesus Christ comes to rule on this earth and finally makes all things right. He tells us in His word how valuable we are in Psalm 139 and John 3:16. (I figure He should be the best authority on the subject since He is the Creator.) He also offers the ultimate “religious freedom.”
For now, man will use his own political, philosophical, flawed science, cultural influences, ever-changing norms and ideologies to form his own corrupted “religion” (creating God in man’s image instead of the reverse). God’s word warns us that man will fall away from His word and be deceived by “doctrines of demons” (abortion) and turn away from the truth.
We are further turning from truth as our country continues to get rid of God in every aspect of our lives: government, education, communities, businesses, family and even our churches.
God values every human life — the baby in the womb and the mother of that precious life. If a mother brings her unborn child into the world, she has many options if she is not equipped to care for that child. She can save that life. If she has an abortion, that life is ended with no options. We, who live under the authority of a sovereign God, must plead in prayer and stand for the intrinsic value of every life and yield to our Creator or the evil doctrines of demons of this world will continue to decide whose life is valuable — from the very young to the elderly. We must also stand with the mothers who are victims of abortions, who may suffer with unspeakable guilt and loss. We have a God of infinite mercy and forgiveness that can heal the emotional, physical, and spiritual wounds left by the violent act of abortion. Abortion destroys two lives. He values both of these precious lives. He chooses both; why can't we?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.