From: Hanna Potter
Winona
I won’t be addressing most of what was said by Bob Redig, but I did want to address the statement that “natural family planning” (NFP) is artificial and unnatural.
Bob – I need to ask, have you ever read the side effects of hormonal birth control on the human body? Have you ever looked into what it does? Yes, yes, I know people use it, and it is safe for 99.9% of the population, but that doesn’t mean it is a pleasant experience. Many women experience unpleasant side effects, such as mood changes, weight gain, etc. Basically, the hormones are “mimicking” what would happen in the body when someone becomes pregnant (raising levels of progesterone), and we all know being pregnant is often not a pleasant experience.
So my question is – why don’t men have a form of hormonal birth control they can take? Oh, that’s right; whenever they go through clinical trials, they experience unpleasant side effects, like mood changes, weight gain, etc.
NFP takes time, patience, and being able to observe your body's hormonal fluctuations. While people may not want to take the time to practice NFP, the statement that it is “artificial and unnatural” is a blatantly false statement. What is “artificial and unnatural” is expecting women to pump their bodies full of hormones, while men can’t/won’t do the same to prevent pregnancy.
