From: Dylan Troyer
Goodview
On February 9, Jeremy Miller makes it very clear in his statements that his compassion for the police greatly outweigh his sympathies for those the police in Minnesota hurt on a daily basis. He feels that calls to fund our public programs by using excess funding from the bloated police budgets are “putting a negative spotlight on police officers.” Is it possible that the negative spotlight is coming from the police themselves and their overt violence? Maybe it’s because many of us know people whose lives were upended by the systems of policing and jails?
This line of rhetoric is intentionally shifting blame from policing onto the victims of police violence themselves. Miller would sooner tell his followers to look down their noses at the poor and disenfranchised in our communities who are most effected by police violence and not address the problem of police oppression we suffer from in the state of Minnesota.
Furthermore, he is more than willing to display his hypocrisy with less than two paragraphs of separation. He opens with the claim that the state wastes too much of the taxpayer’s money with our surplus and offers to cut taxes; he almost immediately follows up with a promise to increase police funding? If it’s not hypocrisy, the messaging here is crystal clear: The taxpayers should not receive benefits for paying into this state, but instead we accept a police state for our efforts.
If he truly wanted to address crime in the state, he would propose to fund programs that aim to help working class people and our communities, which aim to eliminate crimes of necessity. COVID left many people without income and without much federal aid. People without income still need to eat, and we have been failed. Jeremy Miller’s intentions are clear. By increasing police budgets and not social programs, he is telling us in no uncertain terms that poverty itself is a crime worth punishment.
