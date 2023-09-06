From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
In reference to Chris Rogers’ article, “County Board’s testy meeting on blufftop house,” I would like to respond as a bystander in the Winona County board room that evening. I attend different meetings, because I think we have a duty to know how our local government is run. After attending the Winona County Board meeting and reading Chris Rogers’ response, I thought a citizen’s viewpoint is needed.
As Rogers stated in his article, “It is somewhat unusual for county staff to draft an alternative set of findings in advance and distribute them in the middle of the meeting.” Later in Rogers’ article, he said, “It is also a principle of elected boards that the board wields power as a group and that individual board members do not have the power to direct staff to do things. However, it’s also common for elected officials to ask staff questions or request information.” But Commissioner Meyer did not simply ask questions or request information; instead she conferred with and directed County Attorney Sonneman to draft findings of denial before the meeting. Sonneman handed this task to her assistant attorney, Alex Thillman.
This action by Meyer and Sonneman shows a failure to follow the requirements of a County Board, and it calls into question if Meyer’s actions were collusion with another county employee. This directly violates the Winona County Board Ground Rules (found in every County Board agenda) approved and signed by Board Chair Chris Meyer on February 28, 2023. It states, “It is a goal of Winona County to foster open and transparent government.” One of the goals in these ground rules is management. Under management, it states, “1. Individual commissioners are not to direct employee(s).” However, as a bystander in the audience, I could see that is exactly what Meyer did. It’s also shocking that as county attorney, Sonneman complied with Meyer’s request, knowing full well that it was against the rules.
Commissioner Marcia Ward responded, “That’s one commissioner telling staff to do something. That’s something we’re not supposed to be doing. It’s in our rules.” According to the Winona County Board Ground Rules, Ward is totally correct. Ward also suggested that handing out a document at the last minute and expect the board to vote on it wasn’t fair!
Meyer stated in Rogers’ article, “… I was still shocked by [Ward’s] outburst and her behavior and accusations.” As an eyewitness that evening, I was shocked that a County Board (that is supposed to be transparent) does not conduct meetings and discussions with all the board members. I thought that is why you have a board and not a one-man (excuse me, one-woman) show.
A data practice request for the communications between Meyer and Sonneman may be able to shed some more light on what exactly happened. We, the people, need to step up to the plate and find out what exactly is going on. It’s time for government transparency and our County Board performing like a County Board.
