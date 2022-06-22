From: Leslie Hittner
As elections approach, the abortion debate is again on the political center stage. This has been happening for most of my adult life. I’m not sure politicians really want to solve this issue. It’s been too reliable for building constituencies.
I don’t believe we’ll ever be able to solve these political issues until we first deal with a scientific issue.
When does human life begin?
Americans haven’t been able to agree on that question. Until that happens, society really cannot make judgments with respect to abortion because whether abortions are murder hasn’t been decided. For this reason, abortion decisions are essentially medical and not moral decisions. Efforts to restrict women’s rights to make their own medical decisions regarding abortion is a violation of their human and constitutional rights.
The only way to solve this problem is to deal with that scientific issue. We must agree on when “human life” begins. When is abortion murder? The view that human life begins at conception is incorrect. It’s time for people who take this position to own up to the scientific reality. It’s time that we understand the science of conception and birth.
I’ll use a non-living example of what actually happens:
I am an electronics enthusiast and used to purchase electronic kits. These kits came as a big box of electronics parts, some pieces of pre-printed and pre-punched cabinet material – and a set of instructions. I could purchase a radio receiver, a TV set, or electronics testing equipment. They ALL came as a box of parts – and a set of instructions. None came to me as a radio receiver, or a TV set, or a test meter.
That’s exactly what women have at conception. They have a complete set of instructions and, hopefully, the ability to provide all of the necessary parts. Prior to conception, the instructions are incomplete.
Sperm doesn’t create life. It completes the set of instructions.
The zygote – created at the time of conception – isn’t a human being in itself. Rather, it’s a set of instructions on how to build a human being. As a society, we need to determine when those instructions have been executed to the extent that the “kit” in the womb can now be considered a human being.
We’ve been able to make this decision with respect to the end of human life. We’ve decided that when high-level brain activity ceases, even though the heart and human body may continue to function (often with the help of artificial means), the individual is “dead.” Thus, we’ve been able to give lawmakers and medical authorities guidance on how to legislate and/or react under such situations.
The scientific Laws of Symmetry lead us to look for a similar event at the start of human life – and there IS one. One of the final phases of the “kit” building process initiated by conception is the start of high-level coordinated brain activity in the fetus. From this point, the development of the fetus is largely one of growth. It learns how to listen and recognize the mother’s voice and it begins to develop muscle necessary for the birthing process.
High-level brain development and the coordinated brain activity needed to support consciousness begins around the 24th week of pregnancy. Prior to this, the fetus hasn’t achieved “human life.”
A 20 or 22-week deadline for abortion choices could then be built into laws and medical practices – and this endless fight would be over.
