From: Roberta Gunn
I would like to set the record straight. The letter to the editor on August 3, 2022, by Debbie Sheets was all wrong.
She was attempting to explain what Republicans stand for. Well, I would say she should actually check with Republicans to find out the truth of what they stand for: 1. Opening the Keystone Pipeline so we can get gas prices down where they were before the Democrats took over in 2020. 2. Close the southern border, and stop the flow of illegal immigrants. 3. Get district attorneys in place that will keep repeat criminals in jail or prison. 4. Respect and back our courageous police officers. 5. Working for the American people, politicians should check with the American citizens they represent. 6. And a lot more.
Kindness and civility to everyone. Everyone doesn't have to agree with others’ opinions. Just respect that we all have our own opinions. It's called free speech.
