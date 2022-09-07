From: Debbie Sheets
Winona
I wrote the letter Roberta Gunn rebuts, and I did speak to Republicans about what they stand for. I actually asked them (nicely, because I was genuinely perplexed and wanting to understand) to help me understand their thinking and not one of them would (could?) say. And I've watched many more of them hustle to pass legislation to erode democracy.
I was raised in a Republican household by a mother who ran for public office and worked on the campaigns of other Republicans, and I think there are many ways she would not recognize today's Republicans. 1. Not opening the Keystone Pipeline to gas production isn't the reason gas prices are high. Tar sands that would flow through that pipeline if it was running are the dirtiest form of fossil fuel extraction and were intended to end up at refineries in Texas for export overseas. 2. Closing the southern border to stop illegal immigrants from coming to the U.S. doesn't come close to dealing with all the real issues surrounding why there are immigrants in the first place. That "fix" is focusing on the wrong things and expending tax dollars in a shortsighted way. 3. And why would anyone think that only Republicans care about constraining repeat criminals? The Democrats have tried repeatedly to constrain the criminality of Trump, only to have Republicans vote not to hold him accountable. 4. And where was the respect for the courageous U.S. Capitol Police when Republican rioters and their supporters injured and killed them on January 6, 2021? And the lack of respect that drove others to suicide? And how do you explain Republicans supporting police when the FBI are threatened after the search of Trump's Florida residence? To name just a few examples.
To say that Republicans care about these things is an opinion not based in fact. Responsible free speech shouldn't be fact-free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.