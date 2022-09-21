From: Roberta Gunn
In my letter this time, I am not responding to specifics listed in Debbie Sheet's September 7, 2022, letter. Everything she listed can be fact-checked, and I encourage people to do that.
I will say Republicans want the southern border closed to illegal immigrants and fentanyl that is being smuggled across the border and killing Americans.
It is very simple to find out exactly what Republicans stand for, the very basic being the American people's safety, well-being, and democracy.
Republicans know they work for the American people.
