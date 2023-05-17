From: Linda Conway
Winona
The argument presented by Rep. Drazkowski is that the bill in question is viewed as a waste of taxpayer money as 40% of Minnesota's children from families with incomes up to 185% of poverty were already receiving school meals paid for by taxpayers. However, this viewpoint overlooks the fact that many children still go hungry each day. The provision of school meals to 40% of children does not mean that the issue of hunger has been resolved, but rather highlights the need for a comprehensive solution that guarantees all children access to nutritious meals irrespective of their family's income.
Additionally, your egregious stance posits an unsubstantiated claim that every school superintendent guarantees every child in school is fed every meal, every day. Your claim fails to address the issue of children going hungry outside of school hours and the challenge many families face in providing their children with nutritious meals. The added stress and financial burden this puts on teachers is also not acknowledged, which is particularly concerning given Mr. Armstrong's assertion that more Minnesotans visited food shelves in 2022 than any other year in the state's history. Did his wife's account of being a teacher who spent her own money to feed hungry children not directly refute your claim that there are no hungry children in Minnesota? You've said it twice, on the Senate floor and doubled down, with a smirk, repeating your assertion to KTTC in your interview.
It is crucial to recognize that not all families can afford to provide their children with meals. Your argument stresses that it is unfair to expect children to suffer the academic consequences of their families' financial struggles. I draw upon my own experiences of growing up in poverty and the adverse effects of hunger on my academic performance. This is where your disingenuous argument to focus on "pathetic state test scores" stupendously fails. Growling bellies do not improve academic success.
Moreover, your assertions that our community needs to neglect children in poverty directly contradict your political claims of valuing the "sanctity of life." It highlights your hypocrisy, both as a politician and Christian. You are failing to represent your diverse constituents and, in using (misunderstood) religious dogma to support political stances, you fail to respect the separation of church and state. Actions speak louder than words. The truth is that not feeding hungry children is morally wrong.
