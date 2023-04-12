From: Bruce Leonard
The Homer Town Hall has significant historic, architectural, and emotional connection to the community, including the greater state and territory.
Old brick buildings require maintenance and care, but so do new metal structures. New metal structures don't have half the useful life of an old brick building that can be extended for centuries with care. If no one cares for old buildings then the values they represent are lost as well. Compare the total cost to tear down and replace the building to the maintenance of the existing structure. I don't know what the old building needs in terms of detail and rehabilitation. I know that respect for the building shows respect for the people. That takes work.
