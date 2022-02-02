From: Scott Makstenieks
Winona
In March 2021, I wrote a letter here about the lack of moral imagination amongst county leaders, as they entertained the creation of a juvenile detention center. Gladly, those plans were ended, although the grotesquely large county jail is currently under construction. Sadly, it seems that city leadership also lacks the same degree of moral imagination. In the 2021 ARP Act, billions of dollars were set aside for state and local governments for immediate public health needs and to “build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery” (Treasury.gov). As a city, Winona stands to receive nearly $3 million in relief funding.
Considering the long-term challenges faced by community members and the hardships of the last two pandemic years, it would seem easy to imagine how to use these funds for the health and betterment of Winona. As noted in this paper on Jan. 19, “The U.S. Treasury’s final rule carves out a number of other uses specifically listed as eligible, including assistance for low-and moderate-income people, affordable housing, and mental health and chemical dependency care.” And yet, in the face of these myriad struggles, it seems the City Council has already benchmarked half of these funds for renovations on a building that goes mostly unused.
Instead, what would true relief and recovery look like for Winona? It would mean restoring funding for the Alternative Response Team (ART), as a robust emergency response program separate from law enforcement. It would mean desperately needed mental health and addiction services. It would mean affordable housing (rather than luxury apartments). It would mean that community leadership was guided by a moral imperative to aid our collective health and safety. I truly hope that they are.
