From: Steve Schild
Winona
I’m a public school supporter who served 12 years on the School Board. And I’m voting against the referendum, the second time in my life I’ve voted against a school funding measure. Here’s why:
• Enrollment is 2,368, about half of what it was in the mid-1990s. WAPS projects enrollment will drop to or below 1,800 by 2032, by which time we’re predicted to have between 815 and 1,489 empty seats. Student headcount is key to school funding, and no one from WAPS has made any specific, substantive statement about how to deal with the enrollment decline. Families have fewer kids today, and this referendum refuses to acknowledge that fact. How can the board credibly say it has strategies to deal with declining enrollment when it can’t figure out whether it can afford to have a second kindergarten section of Rios at Jefferson?
• Too much money: The $94 million referendum will cost $162 million by the time it’s paid off. That doesn’t include $26 million for geothermal at Jefferson and W-K. Sixteen million of the $26 million is already on your taxes — without voter approval — and the board doesn’t know where it will get the other $10 million needed to finish the job — unless they again tax us without our approval.
• The money is for buildings, not staff, who’d provide services for reading, math and support services.
• Inaccurate information: The WAPS news release announcing the geothermal project said it’s “without an impact on taxpayers.” I objected to that language, unsuccessfully, because it’s just plain false. And it’s not the board’s only misrepresentation in promoting the referendum. WAPS handouts include a headline saying, “Scientific survey reveals support for plan, WAPS.”
Graphics on the handout show 75% and 82% support — but not for this referendum. That’s cherry-picking, misleading at best.
• Biased information: The Minnesota School Board Association says school districts must be neutral in presenting referendum information. WAPS breaks that rule; one handouts says, “Now is the time to invest.” That same handout, in small print at the bottom, says, “This publication is not circulated on behalf of any . . . ballot measure.” That’s not neutral. WAPS has pulled the “Now is the time to invest” statement from some materials, an admission that they broke the neutrality rules.
• Big issue, small turnout: When the board scheduled the referendum for April rather than November, they guaranteed a small voter turnout. Besides that, there are fewer polling places, so voters will have to find their new polling place. The WAPS website has confusing information about how to vote. WAPS literature says absentee voting or early voting is available “ONLY” at the district office. Not until Feb. 24, six weeks after WAPS was making presentations supporting the referendum, did information about absentee balloting go on the website. A recent letter to the editor said it’s easy to do absentee balloting; sure it is, if you know enough to go to the Minnesota Secretary Of State’s Office and find instructions there. Bottom line, WAPS was late and at best unclear on informing citizens about absentee voting — which means fewer citizens will have a chance to have their say.
This referendum is a bad plan based on information that’s incomplete at best and downright inaccurate at worst. It ties us to debt that would leave little money for education. It’s time we start planning for the future based not wishful thinking but on the realities we face. Please vote no. And thanks for listening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.