Thank you to all the readers who have sent us letters to the editor about important issues and candidates during this election season. Here’s a reminder on a couple of noteworthy dates coming up regarding political letters to the editor:
- The Winona Post won’t accept letters to the editor criticizing specific candidates after October 15, in order to give candidates a fair chance to respond.
- Endorsement letters (letters encouraging others to vote for specific candidates) received after October 15 will be limited to no more than 50 words, in order to include as many voices as possible with limited space.
