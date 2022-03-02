From: Gail Goetzman-Stolpa
Winona
Of the 170 acres, and what’s left of the Goetzman/Johnson family farm, 12 acres are being restored back to prairie by Kyle Johnson of Diversity Landworks, under the direction of the Minnesota Land Trust. The land, now owned by third generation Ben and Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa is protected from further building development and invasive plant and animal species.
Only invasive cedar and buckthorn trees are being responsibly cut, piled, and burned. This entire process was explained by Gabe Erickson during an open-to-the-public meeting at Big Valley Ranch Inc. on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
This goat prairie has been reported as the second largest in Southeast Minnesota and has always been known as Ole Baldy, after Grandpa Wendell’s bald head. In the past, this prairie area may well have been grazed by sure-footed goats who are suited to climb the very steep, rocky, grassy, and first-to-melt snow sunny bluff environment. Located above Valley Oaks subdivision, East Burns Valley Road, all are welcome to observe our diligent, hard-working conservationists protecting our habitat.
