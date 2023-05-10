From: Matthew Schultz
Winona
I think it was a good decision for ISD 861 to pause the geothermal project. Burying around $30 million dollars in taxpayer dollars on some very big holes after the recent referendum results did not make sense.
My recommendation would be to use a fraction of that sum to install rooftop solar across the district and heat and cool these old elementary buildings with energy-efficient, mini-split heat pumps installed in the upper window spaces that are already paneled off. Appropriate-sized metal window awnings would also greatly help reduce the solar heat the buildings collect in the warm months and allow sunlight to penetrate in the winter.
There are grants available for environmentally sensible projects. Any money left over from that $30 million could then be used to hire more guidance counselors and teachers to help the students who need more support with mental health.
