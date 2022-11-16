From: Bonnie Wochinski
Winona
The recent Rush Creek fish kill caused me to revisit Rachel Carson’s chapter in “Silent Spring” entitled “Rivers of Death.” This fish kill is the third in the area in the past seven years. We in the county is told that fish kills are becoming more common.
Ms. Carson details how pesticides in minute concentrations multiply in the food chain of fish and bird feeding on them. Ornithologists attest to the fact that bird populations of every species have been decimated. Nitrates test high in many local wells, and this may be an indicator that concentrations of pesticides also may be high, given the latest geological formations present. These agrichemicals are not tested for the amounts present in our drinking water due to cost. Many pesticides and herbicides are known to be endocrine disruptors, and the endocrine glands control all our body functions. Remember that anything that can kill insects can harm all living things.
Farmers handling pesticides have higher than normal cancer rates. Some of the largest farm operators are often the least compliant with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regulations. The cost of their non-compliance may be small fines, which could be considered a slap on the wrist and a part of doing business as usual. However, the cost of their non-compliance to the general public has other far-reaching effects in addition to increased cancer rates and illnesses mentioned above. Consider the increased cost of well replacement (both individual and community wells) when pollutants exceed legal limits. Another cost of polluted water is contributing to the higher cost of organic food products because the water used must first be purified.
Because not everyone can afford to buy organically raised produce, many of us are like the poor fish, not knowing what is in our drinking water and what harmful residues are in our food.
Let us now call on the MPCA for clarification and improvement.
