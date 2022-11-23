From: Richard Tristano
Winona
Karen Albrecht’s letter (“Winona’s nightmare roundabout”) makes excellent points about why the new roundabout is less safe, including that it is too small and will confuse visitors who are unused to navigating roundabouts. But there is another factor that is perhaps even more serious. By removing the traffic lights and the clarity of going on green and stopping on red, the safety of the roundabout now depends on thousands of individual judgments each week to do as MnDOT recommends, to slow down, to yield, and to choose the correct lane. Thus, anyone with a disability, the elderly, or the merely cautious, who might need more time to decide when to safely enter, are at a disadvantage. But the opposite is also true, those who are aggressive drivers, or who are impatient with the more cautious ones, may vent their frustration by entering too quickly and without good judgment, endangering everyone’s safety. In the end, the decision-makers have created a situation less safe and more anxious for those passing through the intersection.
