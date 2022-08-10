Roundabout haiku Aug 10, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From: Joan Teich We know to go right.But life and cars can turn left.And that’s when we crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Cedar Valley Golf Aug. 4 Ladies League results Goodview Sandlot softball takes 4th in major tournament Longevity Boxing wins bouts at USA Boxing event Winona figure skaters medal at State Games Ask the Masters: How to handle cucurbit fungal diseases in the garden Hope Lutheran kicks off 20th anniversary Aug. 23 Wabasha Port supports new child care businesses Plans called for 6-story, $39M bldg downtown Local Events Events Puppet-making capstone event with Dr. Bob on Aug. 19 Meetings Whitewater State Park programs August 10-14 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinona reacts to new roundaboutWAPS hires new admins at WMS, WSHS, JeffersonSecond Amtrak train could be around the cornerWinona State to cut more faculty, staffSchool Board candidates lay out priorities for Winona public schoolsPolice BlotterElection results: Voegeli, Obieglo, Wilbright, Eger win; Alwan knocked outHow to navigate new roundaboutWinona VFW Buddies qualify for state tournamentVoters to decide who runs Winona County elections Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
