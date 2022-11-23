From: Barbara Burchill
Winona
Responding to last week’s letter about “Winona’s nightmare roundabout,” I would like to say, first, that I have great sympathy for the writer whose vehicle was severely damaged in a roundabout collision. Not too long ago, my car was totaled by a collision caused by a driver who did not obey a stop sign, so I know the misery and hassle of a collision.
But, second, I have to suggest that the writer’s letter was written quite a while ago.
- There is now plenty of signage advising motorists of the roundabouts.
- Although I, too, was confounded by the idea of a roundabout at a major intersection, I’m finding that it works very well. It didn’t at first, but now that more of the construction is done, I find that even during the busiest times, I don’t have to wait nearly as long to get in as I often had to wait for the lights to change.
- The writer says the weeds at the County Road 17/Homer Road roundabout are so high that a motorist’s vision is limited. This is not the only roundabout in Winona. There is another one by the Goodwill store that is flat and paved. This leaves all traffic in all directions visible, and sometimes I’m confused about where the other vehicles are going. And in winter, when snow is covering the entire roundabout, it is really difficult to determine where the lanes are. But the growth on the 17/Homer roundabout actually makes it easier for me to know when traffic allows me to enter the roundabout. And I’m quite sure it will be attractive again come spring.
- Construction is not complete; right-turn exits are being developed.
- Snowplows and sanders always interfere with traffic, regardless of the road configuration. It’s part of living in Minnesota.
- Again, as construction continues, access to Winona Health is actually being improved. Vehicles will not have to wait at stopped and blocked intersections to get into Winona Health.
- I have no doubt that businesses have been impacted negatively, but this is temporary. Most businesses have recovered from two and a half years of pandemic; they’ll also recover from several months of limited access.
I understand the writer’s points; I shared many of them at first. But as construction continues, I’ve come to believe that the positives will eventually outweigh the negatives and that the roundabouts are improvements which will benefit visitors as well as those of us who live here.
