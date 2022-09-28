From: Gina Favano
Winona
On July 6, Winona lost an important voice.
John Rupkey left this earthly plane, at age 87. In addition to his other achievements throughout his life, John spent 43 years contributing to the fabric of Winona’s spirited discourse in the form of writing anti-oppression-themed letters to the local newspapers. He once told me he felt like a “lone voice in the wilderness” when it came to his letters (which he started writing all the way back in 1979, when he first moved into a boathouse on Latsch Island), but that in recent years he started to feel like the culture had caught up to his once “radical” notions. He developed his own personal writing style, although to be honest, the first few were overly verbose and academic, which he was well aware of in hindsight.
John saved all of his published letters. I tried to count them once and lost track after 200, but he averaged around 6-10 letters a year. And if you ever wrote a published response to one of his commentaries, whether in support or opposition, well, he saved that too.
Here is an excerpt of one angry retort published in the Winona Post in 1982: “… I was outraged by the Nov. 10th letter of John Rupkey. He is guilty of gross heresy and defamation of the name of Jesus. Rupkey is making an all-out effort to combine Christianity and a homosexual lifestyle. … holiness and abomination don’t mix …”
For some context, it was around this time that the Minnesota Council of Churches issued a statement saying their organizations should “welcome gays and lesbians into their congregations and to support legislation to protect their rights,” and John had submitted a letter that applauded it. The author mentioned above referenced this new direction as “… a grave mistake and a sign of the end times.”
Thankfully although the fight for equality is far from over, today it is much more commonplace for people of all gender and sexual orientations to worship however they wish, if they choose to at all.
The themes of John’s letters were fairly consistent, touching on such topics as gay marriage and equality, anti-war sentiments, civil rights, appropriately taxing the rich, and in recent years, Trumpism. But there was that one letter in 2015 titled “Let’s call out dumb rules in sports,” something about standardized football cleats …
So, with the possible exception of the rogue sports letter, how important those missives were during the time the conservative status quo largely maintained an opposing viewpoint … especially during the Reagan administration, when John’s own partner was dying of AIDS.
John didn’t shy away from conversational conflict. He was able to engage and debate with those who held beliefs that were different from his own, a skill that’s harder to come by in the starkly divided political climate we have today.
Winona may have lost John’s voice, but his spirit lives on — in the minds and actions of young people, who work every day to help create a world that’s worth living in, and in the hearts of those who knew him, and whose lives are impacted by him still.
How fortunate the city of Winona was to have had this important voice in the community for the last 43 years, that of a gay elder who lived through the time of the Lavender Scare and the first wave of the AIDS epidemic. How fortunate was I to have had him as my friend. May we all be so moved to call out injustice wherever we see it.
