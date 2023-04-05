From: Allen Hillery
Winona
I served on the WAPS Facilities Task Force, have a child in the Winona Area Public Schools, and believe in funding public education well.
Unfortunately, the proposal in the April 11 WAPS Referendum would set us up for a rough financial future for Winona Area Public Schools. While it spends massive money on the buildings, it furthers the reoccurring money shortages in our general operating budget and lacks a plan to cost-effectively pay for future maintenance. The resulting stress to the budget would likely force us to cut teachers and close schools. A different plan would address more than just the buildings via bonding. We need to reject the current proposal and then build a better one.
The proposal on the April 11 WAPS referendum would require the following if both questions pass:
1. We would collect about $163 million from taxpayers to do about $90 million worth of building projects. Another way to say this is that for every $180 that taxpayers contribute, about $80 goes to financing costs.
2) The plan also is projected to take about $64,890 annually or about $1.3 million over 20 years from the general operating budget. This would mean reducing the amount available to pay teachers, keep the lights on, etc. The shortfall would likely end up in cuts to teachers and staff.
The April 11 referendum continues our school district’s pattern of not having a plan for known future maintenance and trying to fix a subset of the maintenance by bonding, which in this case would add 80% to the cost of the repairs. We then fail to do all the maintenance, because it is too expensive.
Here is an example of how the April 11 referendum’s financing method works: The plan includes replacing the middle school roof in, say, five years, at a cost of $3.7 million plus $2.9 million in bonding cost over 20 years. In this case, we would begin paying interest immediately for a project we don’t need to do for a number of years. (As a sidenote, the high school roof is also predicted to need replacing, but it is not listed in the April 11 referendum.)
Instead, up until the spending of the money on the project, we could use the Minnesota Statute 123B.63 funding method to collect the same tax money but put it into a savings account with 100% of the funds going to the project and avoiding the projected 80% markup needed to cover the bonding costs.
Other districts use the Minnesota Statute 123B.63 funding methods. We should maximize our use of that method.
I believe that Winona can build a proposal that provides better for our educational needs, including paying our hardworking teachers and finding a cost-effective way to pay for our school maintenance.
Sadly, we need to vote “no” and “no” on the April 11 WAPS referendum so that we can do it right.
