Rocky Rohn
Winona
I’ve been portraying Santa Claus for 21 years now, with this year being my 22nd year. Because of you, the general public, the ones that show lots of love and care, I am able to help those in need because of your very kind and generous donations. I personally donate my time and gas.
At times, you give me donations for me to use personally, but I cannot accept them, they, too, are given totally to the same cause. That, too, really touches my heart. Now if you give me food, that I may take to keep up my belly image. That image usually lasts the day after Christmas until the following Christmas Day.
I love kids and try to make them happy by taking a moment to talk to each child and really enjoy meeting and laughing with all the adults.
The entire donation will be given to Rick Volkman and Bridget Bronk. Rick has been battling severe kidney medical issues, and Bridget has cancer and other major medical issues.
So please give me a call at 507-454-5874 if you would like this Santa to enter your home, school, church, etc. and those that have already called me call again to double-check your appointments. These two individuals, their families, and I appreciate it more than words can say.
