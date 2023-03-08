From: Kathy and Rich Bell, JoAn and Harold Moham, Jeanne Nelson
As concerned citizens of Homer Township, we are disappointed to hear that the township board is ready to dismantle what we feel is an important structure in our history. The town hall was once a thriving elementary school that handled six grades at one time. Many area residents attended the school. It is a unique brick structure that should be celebrated as the Bunnell House and the updating of Homer Church are.
We ask the board to share their reasoning and plan. We should be aware of repairs needed and be able to handle them community-wide, if necessary. There will be an annual town meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. to conduct business as prescribed by law. Please plan to attend. Voice your questions and concerns, and let’s bring transparency to the proposed need for a new building.
Please consider the aesthetics of a unique, historical, brick schoolhouse where we could show community pride versus a possible metal pole barn-type structure. The property has the potential for the lighting and continued flying of our flag.
