From: Richie Swanson
Winona
When the Masterpiece Hall builds at Fifth and Washington Streets, it can give Winona a generous gift by preserving an open view of the Winona Public Library.
Approaching the Winona Public Library from the west on Fifth Street today, you see why the building’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Roman dome, the beautiful Bedford stone exterior, and the two delicately arched windows rise in a clear view. The length of the building shows off the color of the stone, and a side view of the front entrance hints at something special ahead — the historic entrance of Minnesota’s oldest active library building, Georgian marble columns, ornate oak doors, a frieze that’s invited the public into the “WINONA FREE PVBLIC LIBRARY” since 1899 — all framed grandly by large arched windows.
William Laird spent $50,000 to give Winona a library, valued at millions today. Greg Gaut in “Laird’s Legacy: A History of the Winona Public Library” claims the building embodies classical ideals and has the feel of Renaissance Revival, Imperial Roman architecture, and Beaux-Arts ornamentation. The western view of the library can also inspire easier expressions. When a newcomer heads into town on Fifth, a kid in the car might say, “Hey, Mom, what’s that building?” Grandma might say, “O-o-o-oh, how wonderful!”
The “Laird Library Building” reflects a community that values its past as well as future, where dialogue between government and the public has been successful enough to preserve a beloved treasure, a lynchpin of democracy and equality. The library symbolizes philanthropy but also successful community and citizenship.
Library services have grown exponentially. They now provide access to the internet and digital resources for health care, employment, and other human needs. They help everyone equally with cellphones and other crucial technologies, while continuing the loving traditions of book-finding, family and story activities, and fulfilling the endless particular requests that fuel 21st century diversity.
Masterpiece Theater will require parking, one kind of open view. It might also feature a courtyard or entrance that faces the library from a distance. Please, let our library stand out and shine clearly for all to see and celebrate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.