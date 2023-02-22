by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
A woman in the grocery store stopped me in my tracks.
“Wow!” she said. “Your nose! A blockbuster! I see a big screen movie in it! Huge story potential! You could make big news with it!”
“Thank you,” I replied, “I think highly of my nose, newsy or not.”
Maybe my nose tries to avoid the news by taking a gentle right turn away from the troubles we all face. At my age I don’t have much future to look forward to except, naturally, heaven, so maybe that’s why my nose is interested in what’s going on behind my back. My future seems there too, made up like a story, with me having no epic role in it. And that past seems so loaded down with war and its untold woes it weighs on me like the only present I have. My nose, its past and present, therefore feels like a small anecdote.
Stories — how to tell and refashion them — are all the rage these days. Maybe that’s why I gravitate toward the past, its history and memories. I recall my mom and dad, for example, long gone but still here — Mom in the fragrance of the bread she baked, and Dad in the bathtub washing away the factory stink he brought home with him after work. Both seem here and now, their stories equally past, present and future in strange ways.
It’s hard not to see the word “story” in the word “history,” and “herstory” is not a word, yet. The word “story” stands for very different types of tales — sagas, parables, folk and fairy tales, rumors, fantasies, myths and news. Another word for “story” is “lie.” Criminals — both the violent and white collar variety — are dedicated storytellers.
It’s often very hard to tell when someone’s story is loaded with fantasy, lies or truths. I cannot tell a lie: I make stuff up, especially when my imagination is nosing toward a story true-to-life enough to tell.
The experts tell us that having good stories to tell, believe in and live by may improve our mental health. Annie Brewster, mental health specialist at Harvard, links narratives with well-being. Her research indicates that stories may relieve stress, increase self-esteem and memory, reduce forms of pain, and help people cope. Stories also may release oxytocin to our brains, a chemical known to enhance empathy. Good stories can help us tolerate, maybe even love each other.
For this reason national narratives are especially important. Some stories are so widely shared and believed they shape the way we, as Americans, believe, vote and live.
I grew up with an American Dream story with a plot line like this: It was good for everyone when Columbus discovered America, and we’re thankful the Pilgrims came to Plymouth Rock, and it was good for the world when we got democracy started in 1776, and if we individually (rather than together) work hard enough we’ll climb ladders of success.
That story is missing important basic elements — my mother locked into her kitchen life, for example, and the stink of the factory where the best parts of my father’s life went down the drain. Touches of light and dark are required if a story is to be true-to-life.
A lot of people feel left out of standard American Dream stories, so they’re lured into choosing from the many repeated in schools, movies, churches and novels, or on TV news and social media.
In a lot of these stories facts, fantasy and outright lies get mixed together, with no easy way to tell the difference. Maybe that’s one reason why so many Americans are so divided these days, screaming at each other while quietly screaming at themselves inside. Maybe liars keep on lying for their personal mental health purposes. If stories create empathy, maybe the ones liars tell cause self-love to swell in them.
Some of the phoniest and most entertaining stories are told in Washington, D.C., where George once upon a time was said to tell the truth about chopping down the cherry tree. That story seems radically out of date. Now we have outright Washington lies widely broadcast on TV, where they gain stature and currency (also known as money) as part of public business as usual. A big story full of lies on TV, especially when repeated again and again, carries a lot more weight than a little poem that tells the truth.
Too many schools and colleges seem less interested in, or are avoiding, the problem of how to distinguish true stories from false. Budgets and jobs are front and center, commanding more publicity than mission statements explaining why a rigorous and necessary humanities curriculum helps students — and the public — develop the ability to distinguish between lies, fantasy and fact.
The same big-mouths who make lies the core of their stories also know how to make them popular, entertaining, and fun. Commonplace delusions and lies can be a riot — and may lead to riots. Kids, meanwhile, are watching, listening, and looking for new ways to be stimulated. When lies depress them enough, some devise ways to get high.
I think it’s hard to be a kid today. What stories are we providing our kids? I grew up with stories that had the stink of factories going down the drain, the fragrance of home-baked bread filling the house.
