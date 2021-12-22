By Emilio DeGrazia
Holiday time makes it easier for me to turn my nose away from the TV news. When people give each other presents and smiles it’s not easy to put up with the stench of troubles in the world. While some people take their problems to church, I like to retreat to a quiet room where no one will try to save my soul. Because what a lot of people call “belief” creates a lot of noise, a quiet room is where I try to make my separate peace.
In that room there’s a window looking out. So I also call it a room with a view.
When I look out far enough I sometimes get a glimpse of how human beings tend to behave. Yesterday, after turning off the TV and its steady stream of troubles — wars, shootings, drugs, cars, and cures for erectile dysfunction — I imagined myself somewhere in the Mideast right after a fellow named Jesus, like many others, was crucified. The region I’m in is teeming with religious cults, each with its own rituals, prophets, temples, priests, seers, and holiness schemes. Some of these cults originate in Persia and beyond, others from what we now call Israel, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey, and beyond. And all these cults compete for attention with a lot of classic Greek and Roman gods and goddesses.
The region is, religiously speaking, untidy. Beliefs, and their strange languages, are up for grabs. The Romans, who think they rule their empire, think it best to let people believe what they want as long as citizens pay their taxes and behave. A few of the Roman emperors think of themselves as gods, but there are so many gods the emperors secretly know they’re playing their game in an upwardly mobile crowded field.
Anybody with teenagers in the house maybe knows this much: Untidiness gets on the nerves. So many cults, so many deities, so many strange things to believe, this way or that. For the sake of order and clarity — and for the sake of “holiness and purity”— the urge for neatness kicks in. Throw a bunch of stuff out and consolidate. Get rid of all the cults and gods that clutter the temples, streets and minds. Get to basics — One God.
So a whole bunch of miscellaneous gods officially lose out, and the great One God religions take over. The woman devoted to chastity no longer has her own special goddess, Artemis, to call on for help, and the drunk no longer calls on Bacchus to juice him up. The Gnostics, who believe they have privileged sacred knowledge, have to join a One God church or play dumb, and the Manicheans, whose gods rule rival kingdoms of evil and good, become just one more designated minority “heretic” group. One God, a He — Jewish, Christian, and eventually Muslim, too — becomes the required umbrella God.
Things get worse when those inside the umbrella multiply and divide. They begin taking potshots at each other. Competing types of Catholics and Protestants come to mind, as do liberal and Orthodox Jews, and Sunni and Shia Muslims, with local variations. Things get much worse when uncivil preaching turns people toward civil wars. In civil wars saints crucify each other, while living in the same nation, or next door.
So why don’t we get along? Why all the trouble and fuss in the Mideast? The troubles are not just about oil. They’re also about dignity and belief and the right to believe and be left alone to get on with the daily chores of life. Trapped by these troubles are ordinary and reasonable people who want zealot politicians and preachers to go mum for a change.
Ordinary good folk also know nonsense when they hear it, and a lot of them are too polite to complain or make a fuss. When I was a kid I secretly knew when I was being told unbelievable stuff by adults trying to tell me what to believe, but I didn’t have the guts to politely object.
It’s easy to shout insults, especially when zealots begin making speeches about freedom, abortion, guns, gay marriage, race, money, taxes, and religion’s role in politics. And when the habit of seeing others as good and evil gets on a roll, justice and revenge begin to have an unholy love-hate affair. You don’t like what I’ve talked myself into believing? Well, I don’t like you. You kill my son? Then, by God, I’ll kill you, and your daughter, too.
That kind of thing.And when there’s no Rome to collect taxes and keep fanatics in line, and when one group requires government to take only its side, things are likely to get worse.
During the holidays it seems wrong to drown out the noise by turning the TV on to the endless commercials of another football game. I’d rather make a separate peace in my room, maybe with my nose in a good book, or maybe just watching good people brave the snow on their way to join a generous-hearted congregation willing to give peace on earth and good will toward men — and women — a chance.
