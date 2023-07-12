By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
My nose may have a knob, but that does not necessarily make me a snob.
Now and then I settle into a chair so my eyes and ears can have their say. That happened when my daughter Leah gave me a thoughtful gift for my 82ndbirthday: A balcony seat at Minneapolis’ Orchestra Hall for a performance featuring Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony #9.” Some see this “classical” music as highbrow. I saw it as one of my few opportunities to feel uppity while looking down from my balcony seat at the hundreds below. I loved most of the music, but also what I saw down there.
The featured musicians seemed so un-American I imagined I was at a special session of the United Nations. The guest conductor was Kazuki Yamada, from Japan, and the show began with a piece, “How Slow the Wind,” by Toru Takemitses, also from Japan. The featured soloist was Alexandre Kantorow, a young Frenchman with Russian-Jewish roots.
He played a piano concerto by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikowsky, a Russian. Dvorak, a Czech Austro-Hungarian native of Bohemia, was the featured composer. His “Symphony #9” is also known as “From the New World.” Dvorak, a lifetime non-American, spent some months in New York City and also Spillville, Iowa, just south of the Minnesota line, where parts of the work were composed. As a citizen of European empires Dvorak still thought American democracy might inspire classical highbrow music.
As I listened I kept studying the audience. I saw no tuxedos or fancy gowns. I saw gray-haired dames and gents, and a lot of ordinary folk dressed up just enough to make me think of people in church. Some were skinny, others chubby, a few young, the rest mostly older. A few perhaps were money managers, with maybe a few janitors, farmers and car mechanics sitting next to them. Housewives, students, waitresses, Catholics and Congregationalists mixed in with skeptics, atheists, Republicans, agnostics, Democrats, gays and straights, Libertarians, Buddhists and people of all skin colors from pinkish to brownish — a new world symphony of types agreeing that a New World Symphony was important to them.
I’ve noticed that when beautiful music is played, people are silent, as if reverent, even rapt. They seem to hear, and deeply feel, the music’s beauty as power. Noise, of course, also has power.
My mind wandered into dimming histories, their noises still powerfully present. Japan, enemy in World War II, now a Pacific friend. Austrians and Bohemians, once fighting for Nazis, now allies. Russia, enemy then ally in the same World War, then Cold War enemy, then friendly when The Wall came down. I recalled the Minnesota Orchestra playing Tchaikowsky’s “1812 Overture” in Lake Park a couple summers ago. That symphony’s explosions of joy were cannon moments devoted to the Russian conquest of invader Napoleon from France, a nation now a close European friend of the U.S.
Now Russia’s an enemy again. Its ordinary people too?
Enemies come and go, speaking of Michelangelo. And they are moved by the same music.
Guest pianist Kantarow opened my eyes wide. His fingers executed gracefully synchronized gymnastics routines. I couldn’t take my eyes off his hands. His hands, not the music, were the whole show. I wondered how often I had been taken in by other public performers — show biz “artists,” for example, celebrities, “influencers,” preachers, and politicians. Was there any music — unity, harmony, and melody’s strange powerful logic — in what they had to say? Or was it mainly showmanship and seductive noise?
I find it easy to be seduced by “art,” especially by the word. The word “art” has close relatives — ”artifice” and “artificial,” for example, that may imply “phony” and “false.” A lot of people call themselves “artists” these days, even those who put together the endless ads we watch.
And yes, “great art,” aka “the classics,” can be abused. The Nazis, for example, sponsored classical music concerts to generate the national pride necessary to their evil ends. Such art was abused to validate their sense of superiority and just if their “triumph of the will” atrocities. Beethoven’s great music was exploited to generate the horrifying noise of war.
Many of the world’s religions also use art — some of it wonderful — to inspire belief. Art’s strange power, perhaps stronger than the “logic” of dogmas and beliefs, commands devotion to gods. And those devoted to different gods often can appreciate, even love, each others’ art, but not necessarily each other.
As we slip into the Artificial Intelligence Era we’ll keep telling ourselves that the arts are good, with questions about art’s authenticity and value haunting us in new bizarre ways. As I sat in Orchestra Hall listening to “The New World Symphony” I saw and felt art’s power, its ability to bring diverse people together, with reverence and joy. Dvorak’s symphony did not feature show-off performers, and it had no propaganda agenda. The music commanded respect because noise — including the kind of dishonest and divisive talk some leaders insist on today — was not its substance.
“The New World Symphony” — if I may say so simply here — caused a whole half-hour of peace, beauty, and unity.
