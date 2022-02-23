by Emilio DeGrazia
I’m okay with calling that hunk on my face “nose.” “Proboscis” makes it seem longer, and is hard to spell. “Snout” has an animal sound, and “snazzola” lacks dignity.
Why call an elephant nose “trunk”? A trunk is the rear end of a car, not an appropriate place for a sensitive nose.
All human noses, like fingerprints, are unique, and most are better looking than mine. So I’m content to have mine lost in the crowd called “nose.” Even disagreeable people would agree that a nose is a nose is a nose.
I got confused on day one in first grade when Mrs. Grundman wrote my name on the blackboard and spelled it “Emil.” I looked around, wondering who “Emil” was. Years later I was still Emil when I met Mrs. Grundman’s husband at a baseball game. “Hi, I’m Dolph,” he said. “Short for Adolph?” I asked. “Oh no,” he replied, “Dolph. Please just call me D.”
World War II had been over for 20 years by then.
I was born in an upstairs rental that had a lot of babbling in it — mainly in the Calabrese dialect of southern Italy no northern Italian would call “Italian.” Calabrese was my “first” language, all mixed up with English in its spoken and broken varieties. I learned “Italian” and “English” simultaneously, and when I entered kindergarten Italian became a curse. I was ashamed of it, and of my mother who babbled it in the grocery stores. “Emil” was my name until I met my present wife Monica. “Hi, I’m Emilio,” I announced. “How do you like me so far?”
My Italian/English complex became complicated in college when I majored in English and minored in French and added two years of ancient Greek, for the perplexing thrill of it. All languages began to be Greek to me.
So here we are, a nation of hodgepodge peoples and their various Tower of Babble languages. We have Southern folk who say, “I’ll wait on y’all” and wise guys who say “You dig?” In the gym I was told, “That dude be bad,” and my Arab American high school buddies told me, “I’ll oil anybody who messes with you.” I had to figure out that someone willing to “wait on me” was not intending to serve me steak and fries, that the “bad dude” was the best player in the gym, and that my Arabic buddies were willing to take a strong stand for me in the streets.
So here we are, a hodgepodge of individuals and tribes trying to make a United States of ourselves. We have people from Mississippi and Minnesota who have various skin hues, and new arrivals, many of them migrants and refugees. We have foreign students, many who know English grammar better than our native born college grads. We have punks and hipsters, gay people and straight people, Catholics and Born-Agains, Muslims, Jews, atheists, Vikings, Packers and Winhawks. And we have a lot of people who don’t know what to call themselves or how to put words to things important to them.
We also have hundreds of ads coming at us every single day. I recall one that kept asking me, “Would you rather have good grammar or good taste?” Good taste required smoking Winston cigarettes.
So we have a nation and its Tower of Babble languages — a diverse and pluralistic society alive with dialects, foreign languages, slangs, and language fads, some loaded with nonsense, vulgarity and bad taste.
I think we should all be better chameleons, that lizard creation (with a long snout) that enjoys the uncanny ability to change colors with its surroundings. This is an important survival skill many humans — and some nations — lack.
A chameleon has a basic nature, call it a biological grammatical system, that remains intact even when it changes colors in a pinch. As a long-time English teacher, I insist on good English grammar as a way of life. So Winston cigarettes, however cancerous, should “taste good as, not like, a cigarette should.” It’s obvious that bad grammar is not synonymous with low intelligence or bad morals. Slang — all its varieties from rap to jingles on TV— sometimes reflects brilliant insights, needs and creativity dull grammatical people often lack. Regional dialects are alive with local colors able to throw new light on “correct” terms that have lost their flavors and minds. A language chameleon wants both good grammar and good taste. A chameleon maintains its life and growth by its ability to adapt and diversify its identity.
Dictionaries — and grammars — are like all societies: They inevitably change, even when change, like chewing gum, an American invention, is easy to spit out and hard to swallow.
As a chameleon I believe that slang, dialects, foreign languages, and even verbal nonsense like some poetry all play a valuable role in keeping America open and flexible. All these languages help us adjust the relationship between the words we use and the realities they are supposed to represent. We sometimes need to be confused in order to become more mature.
Do you dig?
If the diverse identities of “The United States” are to be united, we need a common language. We need English — to fill out forms, conduct business and law, and talk to strangers on the street, especially when they speak a lingo we hardly understand. Plain English, like “nose,” is okay enough for me.
But by opening ourselves to language varieties we also are more likely to open our hearts and minds to those millions who care too little about good grammar and maybe smoke too many cigarettes. Learning a stranger’s “vocab” connects them to us in special ways. It invites us into their minds, and maybe to their tables, where we may find a lot of good taste.
