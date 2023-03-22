By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
I try not to brag about my nose, how it’s so outstanding it makes me a member of a privileged minority. When it’s Kentucky Derby time I content myself with know-it-all smirks. Some horse usually wins — by a nose. A horse with a long nose has a head start, but a lot of people like to pretend that because horses line up at the same starting gate, losers would win if they tried harder.
I’d say not usually, especially when winners have head starts.
I also usually don’t comment when someone says life is a rat race. I’ve seen some rats in my day, but I’ve never seen them race, so I wonder what rats would say when we compare them to ourselves. Would we agree that rats seem like cousins of chipmunks and squirrels, even though they’d never win a beauty contest with chipmunks, squirrels, or us? We’d probably agree rats are slow compared to us. Nobody, for example, can waste food faster than we can.
I find it especially hard to win at anything when I’m rat-racing around. And I must confess: The word “race” troubles my sleep when skin hues are being discussed, but I love races as spectator sports. When my wife is looking the other way, I flip TV channels to catch a glimpse of NASCAR races, mainly to wonder how fast, or slow, the minds of speed demons are. I love watching races of all sorts — sprinters, milers, swimmers, skaters. As a race begins I pick a winner, and cheer for that person as if my life depends on the winner being me.
We call a lot of things “races” these days — our race to the moon, for example, or our political races, which some people liken to spectator sports, and rat races. And these days we talk about a “race to the top,” as if winners fly up ladders of success all by themselves.
If life is a competition — a “survival of the fittest” rat race — why is it that some nose others out in the races for wealth, success, fame, and influence? It’s easy to find facts suggesting that good looks, health, birth order and good genes may help a lot, as do head start programs that help some eventually get to a finish line.
Control of government seems to be the top prize waiting for those racing to the top, especially for those claiming they want less government control. On election days voters line up at the same starting block, but the winners often are already determined by well-funded head start programs run by lobbyists. A lobbyist is a person paid by a special interest group, often invisible, that has so much quiet say behind closed doors that what’s said speaks much more powerfully than one solitary vote. Lobbyists often win the biggest prizes, for themselves and their employers.
They are multiplying fast. In the year 2000, there were about 4,000 registered lobbyists. In 2022 there were 12,000.
They also are prospering, in part because they love revolving doors, the type you see at fancy hotels. Some lobbyists used to be elected officials, but the pay for elected politicians was too low for them. Many politicians who turned into lobbyists are hunters too, for big bucks.
Take, for example, the National Association of Realtors and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, both of which in 2022 spent more than $81,000,000 —each — to make likely winners of the politicians likely to make winners of the lobbyists. Major insurance interests spent more than $40 million on lobbyists, big pharmaceuticals $43 million, big media $46 million, while military-minded Lockheed Martin and Boeing ($26 million) and poor Amazon ($21 million) lagged behind the other big-time lobbyists as they all race to the top.
Business spent almost $3.5 billion (or 87.1%) on lobbyists, compared to labor’s (including teachers’ unions) $52 million (or 1.3%).
My nose, even when it’s running, cannot compete with numbers like this.
I’m grateful and we’re lucky that some local entrepreneurs have decided to fund scholarships for high school students who think they may want to join the workforce. But it often goes without saying publicly: The vast sums like those spent to enrich lobbyists could do a lot for head start programs in public schools and universities of every type. In public schools and universities you seldom see nicely dressed individuals coming and going through revolving doors.
