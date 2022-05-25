by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
When I was a boy my teachers told me to stick my nose in a book. I was always a good boy, so I did what was good for me, or else, even after I learned my ABC’s. In high school words in books got so blurry I needed glasses to make them out. Those glasses felt so heavy on my nose it was easy to keep sticking that nose in a book until I nodded off.
People who follow their noses with iPhones leading the way maybe have so much to look forward to they’ll never have to get their eyes checked.
I grew up in a house bursting with talk. That talk usually looked back at the past more often than forward to the future. We had a radio but no TV until I was 12. When I was 8 my mom had saved enough nickels and dimes to buy a whole 24 volume set of Compton’s Picture Encyclopedia. I mainly looked at the pictures and kept coming back to two special ones: one showed a B-52 bomber, the other a full-page picture of the A-bomb that destroyed Nagasaki.
I didn’t know what to think about those two pictures except — maybe — that the B-52 stood for something Good and the A-bomb for something Bad. I knew my ABC’s by then, but didn’t really know how to read the meaning of those pictures right in front of my nose.
A bunch of words would have been harder to figure out. They always are. Words are just ink-spots on a page. To make sense of them I have to activate my imagination and translate those ink spots into something that makes sense, or doesn’t. TV, movie and computer images go easy on me. They give me pictures ready-made by somebodies, so I can just sit back and take them in, usually with no questions asked because they come and go so fast.
For my religious training I was asked to read the Bible now and then. My teacher told me — because I asked — that it was written in ancient Hebrew and Greek, translated into English that seemed old-fashioned to me. I had a hard time making good sense of it. A lot of the Bible seemed like Greek to me, especially the old Hebrew parts. Nowadays I’m very amazed by believers who say all the chapters and verses make only perfect sense. Maybe these believers are why some colleges have dropped theology classes. Maybe the Bible’s Hebrew and Greek are obvious, especially to those who don’t know a word of ancient Hebrew or Greek.
I took classes in ancient Greek and found that language very hard to understand. The little Greek word “en,” for example, can mean both “with” or “in.” A lot of Protestants and Catholics killed each other big time while arguing about baptism. They couldn’t agree about whether to baptize by sprinkling a forehead with Holy Water or dunking a whole body in it.
Words are such tricky things.
In college I was required to bury my nose in books for long hours — books about history, literature, language, theater, journalism, science and art. The books got harder to read but more interesting. The books were, it seems, like life — harder to read but more and more interesting. Life seems as if it’s full of windows we’re trying to see through. The windows are sometimes clean and clear, or dark, or made of stained glass. Sometimes the windows are dirty and cracked. The windows are like books I had to see through if I wanted to get a better view.
As I got older I found that reading kept getting more complicated and even more interesting. When a no longer famous writer says, “The future isn’t what it used to be,” how do I make sense of that? Or when that writer says, “The past is never past” it makes only weird sense, and complicates how I see myself and the world. Maybe some colleges are dropping literature and history and art because they can be confusing, like life. And maybe they’re dropping journalism because facts and valid information are harder to deal with than mass communications, which deals mainly with ads and entertainment.
As we develop more robots and artificial intelligence maybe biology will go next.
One teacher nagged me a lot. “You have to read good novels if you want to learn to read character,” she said. Read “character” rather than just words? Are some characters in real life decent, kind, and helpful, and others greedy cheaters, devout liars, and narcissists? How do we see past their words into what they really are? How do we read them, especially when our lives, fortunes and sacred honor depend on them?
It’s not easy, even if we stick our noses in books. Books are slow going. Life these days is hard to read. It flickers past us and keeps speeding up, and then suddenly our minds disappear into unknown dark webs.
Maybe that’s why so many colleges these days are saying that getting a job, for now, is what they’re really all about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.