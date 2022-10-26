By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
As election time nears I have a strong urge to grow my nose until it makes something bigger of me. Democracy makes me feel small, especially when my vote makes me a loser again. My vote, a tiny message in a bottle bobbing away into a sea of troubles, seems to disappear in that sea. And people I disagree with also toss their votes out there, and some of those votes have an odor so bad I need both hands to hold my nose, and mouth, shut.
Or: Maybe I should just not vote. Why stand in line with someone who will cancel me out? Millions don’t vote, and not voting could make me part of a silent majority. That also would free me up to freely complain — about how somebody I didn’t vote for is taking my freedom from me.
It’s not easy to close my mouth, but hard to close my eyes, especially on sleepless nights. I’d like to see my vote make a little splash. My chances that it will are much better than winning two dollars by playing the lottery. That thought inspires me to take a peek at my copy of the “Voter Guide,” published by The League of Beleaguered Voters. It’s short and simple, like me — a set of questions in outline form easy enough to sneak inside a voting booth.
Here is the list of 13 questions (all luck-inspiring) in my Voter Guide:
- Am I seeing the big picture when I look in the mirror?
- Will my favorite candidates be more narrow-minded than I am?
- Does my candidate lower my chances for eternal rewards by promising to elevate my present bottom line?
- Am I voting to make one thing better while making everything worse?
- Will I vote the same way I always do — because I believe in change?
- Will voting for candidates who repeat crooked lies make me a liar, or just an enabler?
- Will I vote for somebody I can trust to blame somebody else (not me) when things go wrong?
- Are my favorites those who want to shoot first and ask questions later when dealing with crime? And wars.
- Is my vote inspired by talking head celebrity smiles? (One of my favorite movies is “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”)
- Are the candidates I’m voting for too extremist to be conservative? Are they too libertarian or licentious to be liberal?
- Will I vote for candidates so brilliant they find no need to fund public schools and mental health programs?
- Am I voting for candidates so color blind they see all issues as black and white, and never grey.
- Will my chosen candidate work for the United, or disunited, States?
Questions like these keep rearing their ugly heads. They’re actually more interesting than yard signs and TV ads. Answering them requires a study of reliable facts about what candidates actually will do, on behalf of themselves primarily, or self-interest groups, or the general public. It also requires ability to read character. Are some candidates exaggerators, loud or subtle liars, or just plain honest?
Answering these questions takes concentration, research and time. It also requires that we study ourselves.
That’s even harder to do.
Thomas Jefferson, one of the Founding Fathers of the radical experiment called “democracy,” spoke of the importance of “talent and virtue” as the basis for the new form of government the United States of America was promising the world in 1776.
Talent provides the practical basis for the common good.
Virtue’s mother is the Golden Rule. This rule honors diversity and shows respect for difference of opinion.
It does not divide.
