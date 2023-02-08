By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
Only a special few have had the guts (“guts”?) to actually come out with the question that’s eating (“eating”?) them: Do I have a nose hang-up?
When I see that question lurking in eyes, I don’t need to look in a mirror to answer it. I do not have a nose hang-up. Anyone with two cents worth of eyes can plainly see that I do not have a hook-nose. And it does not resemble a meat hook, however meaty it is. But yes, I am aware that mine is the type that inspires interest, perhaps secret jealousy among those who blow their horns about all things great. It’s larger than most, but not necessarily overstated, even when I snore with it. Its curvature is gracious, swollen like gentle hills where sheep may safely graze.
I understand why it’s hard for some people to see past my nose. I have that problem too, but I try to get over it. Yes, it sometimes does get in the way, but my nose is a fitting extension of my inner self. It feels no deep need to stand out. But it does have a need to get out and about, and fit in.
I think the women who work long hours in the post office understand that about me. They’re helpful, patient, kind and intelligent. I do some business there almost every day, looking forward to chatting with them, and with a few others standing in line. The post office is a place of business that offers ordinary folk — even one or two with noses more outstanding than mine — a chance to socialize. When I’m there it’s like having two beers at the Legion Club, or a leg of lamb at a church basement potluck. People chat in friendly ways, now and then express a sincere thought, and we see heads smiling and sometimes nodding all around.
I also like the mailperson who walks up to my porch every day. Even during blizzards that poor soul has to keep groping from porch to porch. We like to say hi to each other, how’s it going today. We, strangers, fit in better that way and become less strange.
But the UPS and FedEx drivers are something else. They usually come and go and speed away without saying boo. The thoughts and beliefs they carry with them also hurry away in their vans, boxed in, it seems, like some of the cartons they’re paid to lug to the consumers (“consumers”?) they seldom see behind doors usually closed. These cartons they dutifully deliver often come from big box stores and out-of-town warehouses.
On Sundays I like to take a time-out long enough for me to see past my nose for glimpses of big-picture developments. Lots of zeros come my way. For example, as COVID lockdowns were becoming a thing of the past, global e-commerce exploded to $5,500,000,000,000 ($5.5 trillion) in 2022. That’s up from $4.9 trillion ($4,900,000,000,000) worldwide in 2021. Three companies with Amazonian proportions account for 62.6% of all online marketplace sales.
The big picture trends seem obvious even to someone as near-sighted as I am: According to experts who measure such things, more people spend time alone, 23% more in the last decade, with three the average number of hours per week individual Americans spend with friends. It’s obvious that some of these rugged individualists — or are they lonelyhearts? — also shop from home, rather than getting out and about. The other trend is that the income from online shopping goes mainly to giant companies often located nowhere near home, several of which secrete their enormous profits into offshore tax havens so foreign to me I have to search high and low to name names. I have trouble calculating the zeros that end up with local businesses because of this trend. How much money permanently leaves town because of online shopping?
No one’s ever asked me to join a chamber of commerce, and frankly I’m not sure my nosy ways would help me fit in. Groups like that seem devoted to thinking too big for me these days, as if what’s good for Exxon and Amazon.com is good for me too.
I like small shops and small businesses, the ones locally owned by moms and pops who smile when I walk in the door and maybe ask me my name. When that happens we have a much better chance to understand how we’re dependent on and can help each other, and what our homegrown stories have in common. If I have a complaint, I get to talk to a real human being with a familiar face. Not only personalized service but manners and empathy could come from that. I think good small business practices are good for business and good citizenship too.
I hear a lot of talk about polarization these days — political parties and belief systems turning deaf ears to each other, with more and more hotheads screaming and some nutcases reaching for guns (routinely available online). I wonder: Are there significant hidden costs to online shopping? Does it damage local economies and help make shut-ins of us? Does it have us relying on digital devices at the expense of face-to-face human talk? What would economists conclude about its cost-benefit factors such as hidden costs to mental health, community safety and the environment? I wonder: Do economists ever have serious conversations with sociologists or ecologists?
It seems harder than ever to do, but I prefer to shop in small home town places for stuff and food locally produced. I figure I’ll see somebody there who’ll stop, give me a crooked smile, and ask me how my nose is feeling today.
