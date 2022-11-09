By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
I wonder about those lucky few who look down their noses at the rest of us. They often have that snooty stuck-up look, as if to prove they’re above it all by looking the other way. When I have a runny nose the stuffiness in it dribbles downstream. But the stuff inside stuck-up noses defies gravity.
Starving artists can be guilty of it. Some of the hottest look so far down their noses at working folk they think the airs and bad shows they put on never stink. Celebrity big names often use it as a marketing ploy. I’m up here above it all, they say, so my painting or blockbuster show is worth a million bucks. And some poets are so low-down deep and above it all, the nonsense they express is so dense only they can make sense of it. They usually give their poems away free, just to prove what starving artists they are.
I like to encourage poets, and a few let me hang out with them. I also learn from them.
When the stuffiness in my nose trickles down, it makes me feel like a patriotic American. Most of my life I’ve been taught that the Trickle-Down Theory is good for all Americans. According to this theory, when people make a lot of money some of that money trickles down to everybody else so they too can live happily ever after by trickling their money down to those trying to make do with less. According to this theory, the rich are always helping the poor, even when the poor are watching the debris in their checking accounts trickle down further away from them.
But facts are such troubling nags, especially when they nip at what I try to believe is true. Our most practical founding father, Benjamin Franklin, advertised an America where migrants could enjoy a “general happy mediocrity.” In other words, they’d have a good chance to be part of a stable middle class, neither too rich nor too poor. But everyone, rich and poor, would have to pay their fair share of taxes. These taxes would pay for government programs that would help more people achieve the “general happy mediocrity” of democratized wealth.
Today we’re well on our way to deepening unhappiness and lower mediocrity. Anti-tax talk is loud, especially in workplaces where meager paychecks are the norm. But the anti-tax gospel is most quietly and effectively preached by the wealthiest, who multiply their incomes by way of government perks and tax dodges. The taxes they don’t pay don’t trickle down. They spout upward to increase the national debt.
According to David Lazarus, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, the Trickle Down Theory is “a monstrous lie.” There’s “no empirical evidence for it — none,” and “the rich get richer, full stop.”
During the Ronald Reagan heyday trickle-down years the 1981 federal debt, $997 billion, shot up to $2.85 trillion by 1989. That federal debt, inspired by tax cuts to billionaires and multi-national corporations, has exploded to more than 10 times that in 2022.
While many of the biggest trickle-downers spend big money to cut taxes, they quietly trickle their bigger millions into tax-free havens.
Another nagging fact Lazarus points out: The average pay of CEOs is 278 times greater than that of ordinary workers.
It’s also a fact that a few local entrepreneurs — those not busy thinking their home towns are spaceships and yachts — have reinvested in their communities. Those who care deeply about spaceships and yachts seem to think so big they can’t think small enough to invest in projects and jobs where ordinary people live. Their profits mainly fly upward from paper — stocks, bonds, crypto-currencies and other paper “assets” — not mainly from what their employees and their hard work produce.
Tax cuts have gushed wealth upward like Old Faithful spouts. In the U.S. the top 20 percent help themselves to more than half the nation’s income. The world’s richest 1 percent — about 2,000-plus billionaires and a few thousand other millionaires (including Putin and his chums who crank out profits from investment funds and cryptocurrencies) — own more wealth than 60 percent of the world’s entire population of 7.8 billion souls. Almost all these souls get poorer, and go nowhere, except a few as desperate migrants trying to get away from home.
Here in the U.S., the cry for more tax cuts puts the government deeper into debt, making the struggles for anti-poverty programs, Social Security, health care assistance, and education funding more intense. What trickles down from public school funding cuts? Some bleeding from these cuts ends up in the streets, where the “alternative economic activities” we also call crime take off. Meanwhile, white-collar criminals hire lawyers, lobbyists and publicity agents.
Does any medical dictionary list “wealth addiction” as a mental disease?
These trends are obvious. Some starving artists, musicians and poets complain, often vaguely, loudly, and darkly, but their warnings typically turn into disappearing acts. Meanwhile, billions hide in computers only a few eyes see.
Is anything trickling down to ordinary working people from there? Yes, but not really. According to a 2021 Congressional Budget Report, the wealthy 1 percent in the U.S. has increased its net worth by 650 percent since 1989, while the bottom 50 percent saw wealth growth of 170 percent during the same period. If you’re making a million bucks a year a 600 percent bump looks pretty good. If you were earning $20,000 at your job 30 years ago, a 170 percent increase leads to complaints about inflation and the price of gas.
So what’s really trickling down?
It’s not.
