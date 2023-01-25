By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
Every morning about 7 a.m. my old cat Milo performs a ritual on my nose. It’s become my default wake-up routine. I’m still in la-la-land when I smell his touch of fishy wetness on my lips, his morning kiss, or whatever, and by then my nightmares are awake enough for me to hear his loving purr.
Then he goes for my nose with his teeth. He never bites hard enough to make that succulent and aromatic nose pulp bleed. He nibbles until I push him away.
Time to wake up, he’s saying to me. Time to do something useful in the world. Feed me.
It should be obvious by now that I don’t believe in being led by the nose, certainly not when there’s a leash involved. There are good reasons why noses are front and center on a face, leading the way. Eyes stay in back behind dark brows, waiting in their caves to see where noses are going next. Mouths are inconveniently located down below, where all the stuff inside brains drains down through filters and holes into those openings that spew out words.
What comes out of my mouth has a big say about how I behave, or misbehave.
Now that it’s winter filters are on my mind again, along with those holes that let air into and out of my house. I love, require, fresh air. When I’m locked in by Arctic winds and forest fire smoke I don’t want my furnace filters clogged with gunk. I feel the same need when I’m tempted to spout words out. Sometimes my mind filters are clogged, not working properly.
What are my main mind filters? First, my Mom, bless her absent ever-present soul, pointing a finger at me and saying “No!” My wife Monica functions as a backup to her. The widest catch-all filters are those provided by religion and society — all the Thou Shalt Nots and political correctness sieves. These filters sometimes overlap so much it’s hard to get anything said or done, especially when belief experts are around to complicate my life.
The belief experts come in many varieties, and some are so dense not much gets through. The worst are the foxy ones with white-collar criminal tendencies. Their opinions, like smoke and most ads, have money and prestige on the line. The intellectually honest experts are even harder to love. Nowadays they’re often alarmist, like those yellow lights warning us to slow down if we want to avoid a crash. Expert opinions, more and more scary these days, often come in layers so thick they turn thoughts out in some shade of grey, rather than black and white.
Belief and truth disagree on one basic matter: You seldom see belief wearing grey.
The holes in my head concern me most, mainly because they’re behind my eyes in the dark. Those holes can be so big it’s easy for word loads to drop down into my mouth and then I just begin to spout. These holes are where more than a few politicians and preachers also lose their minds. When that happens belief and truth are exactly the same, with different spellings. And that’s when noise becomes music to our ears, no questions asked.
When noise rattles my brain it’s hard for me to turn the other cheek. I try to pinch my lips closed, but I get gas pains from that. My only hope then is that my response will be silent enough to have its own kind of eloquence.
It’s not easy keeping all the brain drains unplugged. I keep worrying about the centipede who became a paralytic after a terrified mouse, in self-defense, asked her to think deeply about which specific leg centipedes use first when they decide to crawl.
I also don’t like thinking about where cat noses have been. Maybe that’s why I never kiss my cat Milo’s nose or lips, even when I’m still in la-la land and he’s saying hurry, wake up, feed me.
I know Milo needs and adores me, off and on. We have an animated human relationship. So every morning I tell myself to lift a leg and crawl out of bed so I can creep downstairs to fill Milo’s bowl.
Then and there I stare at my same old problem every day. Milo’s fed, but now the day stares me in the face, asking how in the world I can do something as useful as making sure my cat is fed.
