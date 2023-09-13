by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
My nose can get so big-headed it makes a dope-head addict of me. I’m hooked on the desire to know. Curiosity “opens the mind,” but in doing so it releases dopamine, a feel-good hormone that creates a “satisfying state of mind,” even when new information hurts rather than heals. For good or ill, curiosity gives me a high.
My nose goes for the natural. The pills doctors prescribe to keep me alive seem unnatural to me. But my nose is quietly curious. Can I live without them?
I therefore live rather uncomfortably with the new Minnesota marijuana laws. I want to know if smoking grass would improve my life. My curiosity naturally goes there, but without my nose. My nose dislikes smoke and prefers grass right after it’s freshly mowed.
I’m not entirely sure why.
I also wonder about my furry cat Margeaux. Why would curiosity kill cats, and give cats such a troubled history? Adam and Eve, for example, were curious about an apple on a tree Hebrew priest-scribes called The Tree of Knowledge and/or The Tree of Life. (They had it both ways.) The Tree (both?) had a “forbidden fruit,” an apple (was it?), hanging from it (them?). Adam and Eve were too curious about that “forbidden fruit.” They helped themselves to it but they didn’t help themselves. Curiosity got them kicked out of Eden into a vale of tears.
Is that why some apples have worms in them?
I routinely let my nosiness do my thinking for me. If there’s some fragrance or stink in the air, or something I know nothing about, I go for it until my mind’s at least half-satisfied. But being half-satisfied is seldom enough. My curiosity aims for the high status of know-it-all. That’s when it gets full of itself, overloaded with belief. Belief can be like that wormy apple, or as unnatural as highs from illegal drugs.
In a town blessed by schools, colleges, students, teachers, professors, scientists, entrepreneurs and technicians, how can we not preach the gospel of curiosity? I always wanted my students to know more, and better. Don’t go through life with a closed mind, is what I preached to my wide-eyed, mainly silent, students. Don’t live your life as a nutcase with a narrow mind stuffed in it.
I know unnatural things are (sometimes) good for us. But a few short-sighted brilliant minds can wreck things for most of us. Henry Ford couldn’t imagine cars causing climate change. Alfred Nobel gave us the Nobel Prize, but also dynamite and bombs. Monsanto technicians provide us Roundup and genetically modified seeds, but also cancer, according to some studies, and deeply troubling ecological problems. Philosopher Democritus thought up atoms, and now we’re stuck with Oppenheimer’s A-Bomb and Edward Teller’s unimaginably worse H-Bomb. Artificial intelligence is sponsored by minds propelled by upwardly mobile techno-science fiction ambitions able to spiral common sense out of control.
Out-of-control curiosity has suddenly shot us all into the Digital Age. Microchips enable me to take off into cyberspace, where my curiosity can feast on vast quantities of information, entertainment, and ads — all available like galaxies waiting for me to get lost in them. And it’s hard for curiosity to back off when attractions escalate their intensities so that ordinary life seems boring in comparison.
It’s obvious that millions, especially the young, are held hostage by internet attractions — and the dopamine surges? — curiosity naturally produces.
Two questions intrigue me: First, if we provide our children both free play and Thou Shalt Nots when they explore the world, what free play and restraints should govern the way adults exercise their perhaps bottomless desire to know? Secondly, how do we control our curiosities without dumbing ourselves down?
Yes, many of curiosity’s inventions serve me well. I often drive, rather than walk. My gas furnace keeps me warm. I use email. But I wonder if the planet is in serious jeopardy because the potentially most destructive curiosity — appropriated by industry’s happy, and profitable, marriage to military and research institutions — is out of control.
I think curiosity needs to nose its way more carefully and creatively. It requires quality control. It needs to take the long view and ask hard questions that have an ethical basis. These questions look beyond short-term success that are maybe exciting, profitable, and convenient. They demand to know: What waste and what dangers are likely to result from an innovation? They want to go beyond projects that pollute the air and groundwater, clog the seas with plastic, or expand the monoculture of soybeans and corn. Quality-controlled curiosity values gate-keepers who cry, “Foul!” It is wary of those who want to shrink government into obedience to narrow and short-term profitable interests. It institutionalizes — and professionalizes — oversight of government and industry-funded research, even in universities.
Don’t be an idiot, my wife Monica says whenever I fail to take my pills because I’m curious about whether I can do without. Swallow them, she says. There are some things you don’t need to know.
Maybe it’s necessary to cut off our noses — not just to spite our faces.
