by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
People keep saying I should stop making a big story of my nose. I try to explain: My nose was not made in Hollywood, but I deeply appreciate the work it performs. I want everyone to be proud of their body parts, no matter how weird they are inside.
How I behave or misbehave depends a lot on the stories I tell, especially those about people I don’t know personally.
I don’t have a nose origin story. It got smacked silly a few thousand times on the basketball court, because I was too slow to get out of the way of big bad brutes. Luckily my wife Monica explains things for me. You always have your nose in a book, she says, so maybe that explains why that thing is what it is.
I enjoy having my nose in a book, swelling there under the weight of words like a fat tree stump sucking up minerals from dirt so a succulent pear or fig can someday flower forth from it.
I’m especially attracted to stories based on what we used to call fact rather than fantasy, prejudice, lies and belief. My welfare depends on how I nose my way into words.
Like most writers, artists, and everybody else, I’m on welfare. I depend on Social Security, Medicare, tax breaks and the gracious help of many in my communities. Maybe I suffer from what some politicians and psychiatrists call “dependent personality disorder.” Those of us with this disease need help and depend on each other. That’s especially true of all those trying to get by without standing on street corners with their hands out. On the basketball court my hands were always open, begging everybody to pass me the ball.
A lot of stories I hear about welfare are based on belief rather than fact. I keep hearing the one that says the majority of welfare recipients are dark-skinned. It’s simply not factually true.
Nor is it a true story that those on welfare are addicted to it. Studies show that welfare mainly acts as “insurance against temporary misfortune.” A lot of needy people are in fact guilty of welfare avoidance. Fewer than half of the elderly who qualify apply for it. Twenty percent of parents whose kids qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program do not apply to receive it. Eighty percent of workers eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit do not claim it.
The oft-told story is that inflation is terrible and times are tough. We seldom hear happier versions. In 2021 there were 16 million fewer Americans from all “racial” and ethnic groups below the poverty line than in 2018. Also cut by more than half during that time was child poverty.
In our storylines about welfare we hear a lot about welfare queens, but rarely about welfare kings, and their gals. In Matthew Desmond’s essay “The High Cost of Being Poor” (New York Review of Books, April 20, 2023) I learned that homeowners in the U.S. got more than $193 billion from the feds as homeowner subsidies. Call them also tax breaks. In comparison, low-income families got $53 billion for housing assistance. Employer-sponsored health insurance is on welfare too. In 2022 employers got $316 billion in tax breaks for it.
In 2021 the federal government provided $1.8 trillion (trillion!) for tax breaks, most of that sum going to the affluent.
It pays to be on welfare if you don’t need it.
Everybody pays sales taxes, but if you’re in the high-income class you’ve got a lot left over for savings and investments. If you’re low-income you often can’t break even if you have a job, or you can’t afford to take a job. In the Twin Cities infant care costs about $2,000 monthly.
In the stories we tell each other it’s easy to call some people losers. My nosing in a psychology book informed me that losses are more intensely felt than gains. Bad feelings about losing $100 are more intense than good ones about being given $100. I wonder how this little fact of life affects how the rich and poor feel about themselves. If the poor are mainly the so-called losers in life, how much does it cost us as a society to deal with the alienation, desperation, and anger many so-called losers experience? Why should we be surprised by their high levels of depression, anxiety, violence and addiction?
These problems cost us tons of money. And sorrows.
Also obvious is that the tales we routinely tell about people on welfare — that they’re lazy, they’re deadbeats, they’re unwilling to work, they’re cheaters — leave whole chapters of their life stories out. Ours too. I think what we don’t know hurts us.
When I stick my nose in a good book I sometimes get to stories very unlike those I’m likely to hear at home, at work, in Joe’s diner or Jim’s bar, or in some office downtown.
