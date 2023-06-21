by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
My dentist’s charming assistant reminded me again to open wide. Then she told me about the advice her father had passed on to her. “Think three times before you speak your mind,” her father said as she was growing up.
Because I had watched the morning “news” on TV and was gagging again, I had to trust my nose to tell her I thought her father seemed smart and kind. But why trust a nose? Some noses are lumpy as an Adam’s apple, others sleek as smelt in a freshwater stream. But they’re all basically the same — two nostrils taking in what’s coming at them from eyes and ears on opposite sides of a face. That information then streams into a central processing unit so it can stew in our breasts and brains like clam chowder on its way to telling our hearts and minds what to believe — and what to say, such as complicating responses such as, Oh really? Says who? But. If. Or. Maybe. How? Why?
I’m sure my nose complicates my life enough to save me from being declared a heretic. A heretic is a person or cult member damned as pure evil. Pure evil — think about that. Heretics, often weird or minority members, are believers condemned by single-minded believers who know nothing but The Truth, aka Pure Good. Heretics get banished, punished, hung on crosses, or burned at the stake by those who say My Way or the Highway.
In the third century, for example, a Persian named Mani and his followers were passionate about their beliefs. The Roman Emperor decreed death for all Manicheans in 382. Then those who called themselves Christians chimed in, even as these Christians were trying to decide what they should require themselves to believe. Mani believed that the world was governed by two opposite forces — Good and Evil, also known as Light and Dark, and/or Love and Hate. He had Persian names for these forces — but not “God” and “Satan” — and considered them gods. For centuries the Christians persecuted Mani and his cult, and officially declared that Mani’s view of Good and Evil was ... Evil.
I find it easy to think in either-or terms. Division is built into the words we use to ignore complexities. We routinely resort to terms such as right and wrong, white and black, and good and evil when we fail to think three times before we open our mouths. Inside black and white are many shades of gray, but gray isn’t a hot color to display in public, politics, or church.
I grew up on a gross diet of Manichean Good and Evil “entertainments.” When I watched movies or TV shows I was expected to enjoy fear and violence. Guns and big explosions still are more common on TV and Hollywood movies than nice mothers and grampas. Those movies routinely expected me to respond in either-or terms. While watching shootouts and things blowing up, I was supposed to be excited and satisfied when Good Guys blew up Bad Guys. I ate it up.
Is it so strange that what routinely goes into us also predictably comes out?
I also grew up playing sports. I seldom heard that a game was so well-played everybody won. Sports lovers require “winners” and “losers.”
As a nation we call ourselves the “United States,” and E Pluribus Unum (“From Many, One”) is inscribed on our Great Seal. But disunity seems the prevailing norm. Here Muslims, Christians, Jews and atheists condemn one another, while different types of Muslims, Christians, Jews and atheists condemn each other. Democrats and Republicans would rather fight than legislate. Individuals who disagree are “canceled.” Simplistic words such as “black” and “white,” “male,” and “female” polarize us. Complex nations full of “socialist” and “capitalist” elements are seen in Manichean bipolar terms.
These terms make it easy to start, but not end, wars. Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been perpetually at war here and there in the world. How many of these wars have we “won”? Korea? Vietnam? Iraq? Have we actually “won” any of those nasty, often proxy, wars we’ve waged in Latin American nations where corruption, greed and despots have returned our favors by sending streams of migrants to our borders?
Are our foreign policy wins — based on either-or politics and public attitudes — making losers of us too?
The violence in Ukraine is deeply troubling, given our My Way or the Highway views. While many decent people on both sides of that war suffer and die, we’re asked to be cheerleaders for a wholesale “win.” We cheered when the Berlin Wall came down, even as we enabled the rise of corrupt oligarchs in Russia and erected a ring of nuclear weapons to wall Russia in. Experts are warning us, and few are listening: We are living in the most dangerously terrifying time in human history.
Putin is a brutal despot who entertains noble ambitions for a Russia he cares deeply about. He’s the most visible reason we think — in either-or terms — that Russia must “lose” in Ukraine. But the history there is complex and long, certainly not black and white. Finding diplomatic solutions and getting the highly profitable war interests on both sides to back off in Ukraine will require the give-and-take of compromise. Are we able to tolerate compromise?
Our cheerleading optimism about “winning” and Manichean belief that our Russian “enemies” are heretic losers will deepen and prolong the unthinkable suffering of this, our latest, war.
