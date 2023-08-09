By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
When I face people with beliefs so strong my words don’t have a chance to influence them, I back off (without turning my back) so they can get a better view of me. That better view is harder to come by these days, when the blue sky again is dimmed by the murk that comes with air alerts. I worry that dirty skies are making noses insensitive to what’s bad not just for lungs but for minds. When things stink long enough, it’s easier to get used to them.
A big nose is more likely to take the long view. We know Pinocchio’s carrot nose got long whenever he tried to lie to others — or to himself. When I see the morning sky browned blue again by wildfire smoke and car exhaust from Chicago, my nose kicks in to tell me I’d better not deceive myself. There’s obviously something very, very, very wrong.
The gunk in media airwaves doesn’t help clarify the air. Much that’s on TV, radio, and the internet has muddied the foundation of fact-based information. Entertainment and “news” are hard to tell apart, and are loaded with ads calculated to distract and seduce. There’s audience share — and money — to be made when MSNBC reminds us (again) that Trump is a corrupt liar and that climate change is real. There’s audience share — and money to be made — when Fox News again obscures, denies, and distracts us from those claims. We swear allegiance to airwave tribes rather than the facts, and these tribes encourage us to disagree with, even hate, each other. The internet offers escape and membership into any number of weird long-distance cults.
I try not to think 24/7 about what’s obviously coming our way. Heat waves, rising sea levels, nuclear threats, and new pandemics and pollution are too big for me to take in. What troubles me most intensely is the pollution of information very unlike what we used to call “knowledge,” the hopeful basis of wise and practical actions. While scary warning alarms about artificial intelligence are being sounded by a few big-time leaders in the AI industry, most in that industry engage in business as usual. While a carbon-based economy and gunk from non-essential stuff pollutes the environment, we do business as usual by pretending the problem exists somewhere else.
It’s an attitude not grounded in the reality of what is well-known. Meanwhile, old-fashioned forms of human intelligence are being backgrounded by schools and universities. In Joe’s tavern and Ma’s diner good people are losing confidence in what we once called “true facts.” Young people are being told, even by our governor, that they should consider job training rather than a well-rounded college education that might sharpen their critical intelligence and improve their ability to read not just books but real life in ways that have positive and practical long-term effects.
It’s hard to be confident that the most idealistic young people will solve our problems for us. While their younger siblings TikTok their way into la-la-land, well-intentioned young people cheer the legalization of “recreational” marijuana as their major victory. The new laws maybe provide feel-good highs and benefit us all by keeping a lot of young people out of jail, but grass is an expensive commodity with uncertain benefits that also goes up in smoke.
Even as we tribalize and blame each other, we quietly know something must be done, at least for our children’s sake.
I place much more faith in good mothering and in the dads who also do good mothering. It’s unpaid or underpaid work and therefore undervalued in a society that links value to dollar intake. Good mothering creates more well-being than unnecessary stuff that goes into toxic landfills, or up in smoke.
As the planet spins toward crises, I think we need to accelerate our redefinition of essential goods and services, and focus our buying power on that which has true and necessary value. I think those who “mother” us are worth the most — nurses, teachers, day care and nursing home providers, waitresses, clerks, cleaners, cooks, mental health counsellors, law enforcement. So are those who actually feed us, the farmers who grow fresh fruits and vegetables and the workers who pick the peaches, beans and carrots we require. They represent real value, and their salaries should reflect that fact. Add to the list honest fact-seekers and artists able to distinguish nonsense from what’s true and beautiful. Beauty is also a necessity.
Proper payment for necessary goods and services would be good for the economy. Inflation? Inflation is caused mainly by greed. In the U.S., currently, there is no scarcity of necessary goods and services.
Am I naïve, or a new realist? My nose’s major fault is its visionary default setting: hope. This sense of hope has mainly local ambitions. I trust that minds, beliefs, bad habits, and even successful leaders can be changed, and that air alerts will inspire informed conversations, innovations, new quality improvement plans, new best practices, and a sustainable environment.
I grew up in a family that got by on basics. My mother could get tough when I cluttered a room with stuff or ate junk food instead of good fruits and veggies. She’s maybe why I now start my mornings by eating one fat carrot. Carrots are rumored to improve vision.
