by Emilio DeGrazia
On long winter days I sometimes feel like Ferdinand the Bull. He’s that rough-faced critter I met in a children’s book. In the book the bullfighters who want to show off with their capes and swords see him as Ferdinand the Fierce. But Ferdinand’s not interested in fighting matadors in front of cheering Super Bowl crowds. “Not Ferdinand,” we’re told. “When he got to the middle of the ring he saw the flowers in all the lovely ladies’ hair and just sat down quietly and smelled.”
Ferdinand slips away from the bullfighters. He ends up under a tree, smelling the flowers.
On long winter days and nights, and weeks, and months, and now COVID years and now a new war, my nose is not as lucky as Ferdinand’s. I’ve got no trees and flowers in my living room. My mind knows there are life-threatening diseases out there, and terrible wars, and American patriots hell-bent on making enemies of each other, and noisy information threads full of the latest, and often violent, insanities.
Some people get happier when their dogs wag their tails. I’m much more fortunate. I’m locked in with Monica, my lovely, friendly and smart wife.
I’m also as abnormal as everyone else. I want human connection that’s meaningful, and I sometimes pace the living room in search of it, wondering what my options are. One option is to turn on the TV or some other magical electronic machine. There I find action-packed programs, personalities, and news — much of it violent and bizarre, and some not much different from Hollywood thrillers. These thrillers — and the ads for them — are full of hellish scenes hard to escape even after I pull the plug on them. The broken word “dis-ease” explains what I mainly get from them.
They make me want to get out. Just out. And maybe out and about into some lonely crowd. I want to pig out in a noisy restaurant, cheer my brains out at some game, slip change into bottomless casino slots, or just get out to a joint where the music’s so heavy I get high in it.
Ice fishing rarely comes to mind as an option.
I’m not alone in requiring stimulation and connection. I — we — need interesting others. Ruth Benedict, who studied American society deeply, concluded that for all our talk about “individual freedom” and “doing it my way,” as Frank Sinatra crooned, the deepest American impulse is for conformity. We’re mainly groupies. We feel deeply the need to belong — to a club, team, cult, crowd, chat room, neighborhood or sect. We swear allegiance to Vikings and Packers, as if we’re actual members of their teams. I, personally, follow the loser Lion pride, and the Bulls now and then.
Meanwhile, like Ferdinand I also sit alone with the wallpaper in my living room, nosing for a whiff of rose or marigold, wondering how I can find the fragrances I require.
Fragrances do not make sounds, certainly not noisy ones. Now and then I too have the urge to blow my mind — the thinking part — away. That’s when I surrender to the likes of Jimi Hendrix or Tchaikovsky’s “1812.” I like being part of a pulsing audience, without bothering with what I think or believe.
But then I come home to my basic need: How do I connect with others, maybe interesting strangers too? It’s easy enough to join. Groups, cults, teams, clubs, parties, sects and gangs require faithful new memberships, especially when their groupies are so insecure they need others to be like them. In those cases a proper T-shirt, hairdo, badge, uniform, tattoo, cap or flag is the required membership card, and a few special code words the loyalty oaths.
Because I’m often bored when I’m all alone, I need to get out and about, away from myself. I love to chat, bowl, dine and complain. So I visit with my favorite friend groups, and we spend a lot of time agreeing to agree. But disagreeable “others” — those who push slogans, nonsense theories, noise and even violence — also have an allure. It’s easy to drag them into my bullfights so I can take stabs at them. It’s hard to listen to voices that make me angry but maybe more realistic.
When I take time to smell the flowers I sometimes ask myself: I’m certainly a groupie, but do my preferred groups have enemies I also have to exclude? Exclusion turns up its nose to the fragrance of flowers. In exclusion’s worst — purest — forms I detect the stench of hate.
It seems unnatural — and very hard — to wonder if the groups I hang out with keep me from looking clearly at myself and what I value most. Is what I value exclusive — do my beliefs cut others down and out — or am I willing to open my mind to those who don’t think, believe and have fun the way I do?
America is large. It contains multitudes.
Kids love Ferdinand. He didn’t like noisy crowds, and he was clever enough to find a tree away from cocky mean matadors. He sensed that bull-fighting factions were looking for recruits to drag into their loud victory nightmares. He probably knew where the matadors hung out, but was not keen on goring anyone. He quietly went his own way.
Ferdinand was a thoughtful bull. The flowers he loved spending time with were those he could clearly see.
I carry thoughts of Ferdinand into the voting booth with me.
