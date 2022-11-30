by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
In a crowd I’m always on the lookout for noses like mine. When I see a nose that’s crooked, lumpy, lopsided, or too fat I know how some people feel. They talk to themselves a lot, saying I was born this way. Why me?
Strangers with noses like mine usually look the other way, heads down, as if they’ve got something heavy on their minds. When you feel like an outsider you just want to belong. You look around, hoping to find others who agree with you. Then you want to socialize — have a beer or smoke together — and that maybe leads to wearing the same hairdos and tattoos. Then you want to get organized — wear the same T-shirts, have meetings, decide who the bosses are, and then have rallies so people can see you’re not the only one. You get serious about membership.
Vikings and Packer fans know what I’m talking about here. They want to be winners too.
I’ve been fighting off the urge to organize a self-interest group. When that urge takes over I begin scratching my mind for a name just right for people like me. The Big Nose Club (BNC)? No. That sounds clunky and too much like RNC and DNC. Democrats and Republicans belong to parties, and some of them won’t party unless they have everything their way.
If nosy ones like me called themselves a self-interest group it would be too lame. Gangs are in the news and that could be a plus, but people would think we have outlaw tendencies. And they’d believe we’re weird if we called ourselves a cult. We maybe could be a cadre, or a sect, or — probably not — a congregation. Congregation sounds better than sect, but congregations suffer from lower numbers and some are quiet. That’s why I choose the word tribe, and if we got big enough we could become a nation and have our own militia. Nobody messes with militias because they have uniforms, guns and a flag. Flags get people going.
When I think big I want to go online, a membership drive for everyone from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Oregon. We could establish hard-core, long-distance solidarity in the World Wide Web. We could twitter a lot.
And we could show the world we’re not just auto mechanics or factory workers, or maybe waiters, farmers, or students, and maybe Catholics, Methodists, or Buddhists too, while maybe also being dads, sons, veterans, gay, brothers, macho, dark or light- skinned, tall, strong, bearded, husbands, and maybe sometimes mean and tough, while also being nice, angry, frustrated human beings.
I have so many possible names I have a hard time having them stand for just one part of me. I’m too short and have an odd nose, but I’m a Minnesota husband and dad who seldom shaves and is often angry and frustrated. For what tribe would that qualify me? Big Nose Tribe seems too small.
Those 13 colonies also started out as small nations in 1776. Now we have 50 states from sea to shining sea, and superhighways all over those 50 states. We’re so worldwide other nations want our money and guns. And we’re so expanded we work at our jobs remote — away from worker friends and the good work we’re doing for somebody else. We’ve also got that big wide world of internet to wander in — pocket-sized. And Texas is huge.
Sometimes America feels so big I forget where I came from, and where I can call home. Maybe that’s why I have my urge to start a new tribe, away from people who don’t look like me and don’t believe the way I do.
But tribes don’t like each other much. Harper’s Index (for December 2022) indicates that 25 percent of Republicans and 32 percent of Democrats say they are members of or know someone in a militia. Some Minnesotans, unhappy with Trump, started a petition drive to secede and join Canada. The Libertarian Party platform “recognizes the right of secession” by political parties, groups, or individuals. One state representative proposed a bill that would allow Minnesota counties to become part of other states.
I think Texas might go first, like England from Brexit, and maybe Scotland and Wales from England. Or Ukraine from Russia, and Taiwan from China.
Then what? Bigger troubles, big money and big guns.
Most people who join new tribes are mainly like me. They want other people to include them without being told what to believe. When my tribal urge comes on I remind myself what it would be like to spend hours complaining in an internet chat room in some fortress enclave far from the streets of Portland, Maine, or Portland, Oregon.
Or Texas.
I fight off that urge by fact-checking my beliefs. Then I
listen to my nose snooze its way into a nap so I feel fit enough to stroll down the street and say hi to strangers.
