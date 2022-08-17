By Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
When I’m partly cloudy upstairs I imagine myself to be a free-spirited individualist who follows his nose, fully confident that lop-sided lump adorning my face obeys the instructions my mind sends to it. But when I recall the many times I used to take my old dog Bella on walks — how that tail-wagging little beast had a mind of its own tugging me this way and that — I wonder if I’m the one on a leash.
Bella was a practical little mutt. She knew enough to keep a distance from traffic, noise, rattlesnakes, bears, explosions and fires. She led me by the nose usefully, sometimes away from harm. I never thanked her enough for keeping me on her leash.
As Americans we should be proud — or rather thankful — for how free we are, compared to those less fortunate worldwide. Since 1776 we’ve made a mission of being free, and have often forcefully insisted that the less fortunate follow our lead. Freedom has a made-in-America label attached to it.
The freedom mission gained believers in the 1960s, when millions, many of them teenagers, unleashed themselves from stuffy restraints. Freedom for some meant liberation from war, from prejudices based on skin hues and ethnicities, and from limits based on sex and gender. While making their idealism well-known, devotees of the Sixties Culture also encouraged private impulses to go public in wholesale ways. It rather suddenly was OK to drink and do drugs, and to express sexual impulses and preferences openly. Most liberals are in tune with Sixties Culture, the way its permissiveness unleashes self-expression.
If self-expression sometimes causes problems such as self-indulgence, self-centeredness, and greed, well, the answer to such problems is said to be blowing in the wind.
While the entertainments and products advertised by Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Madison Avenue mainstreamed Sixties attitudes and styles, another freedom movement was quietly very busy funding and mainstreaming libertarian political ideology. Literally billions of mainly “dark money” dollars have been quietly funneled to politicians, media outlets, think tanks, lobbyists and tax-free nonprofit organizations devoted to spreading the libertarian freedom gospel. Libertarians want to be free of taxes, environmental regulations, public schools and government. They are devoted to leashing themselves to government in order to free themselves from it. Most of their “dark money” comes from oil and gas industries, and other billionaires devoted to keeping taxes on their vast enterprises low.
The election of Donald Trump represents the merger of the Sixties license and the libertarian beliefs now rampant in the American soul. Like Frank Sinatra, many Americans believe they can do whatever they want, “my way,” all the way to some improbable top, no serious questions asked.
You, Dear Reader, are free to disagree with my views so freely expressed here. Like it or lump it is what we used to say. But please, spare me. My nose already has been lumped.
Nobody enjoys leashes that have strangleholds, and I don’t like thinking twice about how the high price of gas puts my foot on the brakes. But the planet is experiencing terrible traffic jams — overcrowding, wars, rising sea levels, and the desperation and massive displacement of populations. Here we blow our horns and lock horns about government expenditures but seldom disagree about spending billions in distant lands to win wars that create big losses on both sides. Meanwhile, in the U.S. we have massive wildfires that are destroying thousands of square miles, without thinking of the wildfires as anti-American stealth bombing attacks, from above and within, on our beautiful land. Are these wildfires “natural,” or are they the result of anti-natural behaviors?
Our freedoms, technical genius, and individual enterprises have given us the gas and oil we feed into our automobiles, but we have not foreseen or dealt with the terrible downsides. Worse, our genius has given us the H-bomb, and coming our way quietly are the coming attractions of the internet’s anonymous artificial intelligences.
We are now being held hostage by these wonderful inventions. We’ve crossed dangerous lines by failing to stop, listen and look both ways.
I’m ordinary enough. I like feeling free to jaywalk, even now that poor Bella no longer can keep me on her leash. I’m also comforted by relying on the decency of others. When I come to a stop sign or signal, or when I want to cross a busy street, I see a basic American courtesy and civility at work, even during rush hours. Almost all Democrats and Republicans stop and obey the law. Except for a few wild-minded perverts in screaming cars and motorcycles, people routinely wait at red lights, or pause to let a pedestrian cross. Most of us have a deep sense of courtesy in us. We are willing to endure proper restraints, willing to give way for the greater good.
Things work so much more smoothly when we look honestly at the dangers we face and are willing first to understand the underlying and unsensational dark forces threatening us. Only then will our decency, democracy, and civility have a chance to rein in the self-centered impulses and slimy greed that pour gas on our wars, our political frustrations, and our wildfires going out of control.
