I wonder: How do our eyes nose their way to how we think, believe and behave?
For years I’ve stuck my nose into “classic” books so great they get shrunk into Disney movies and comics. Special to me is “Moby-Dick,” which is especially famous with those who never get past Chapter Two. Another is “The Odyssey,” composed centuries ago by strangers somebody named “Homer.” Both books are long and dense. They cause heads to swell with thoughts.
“The Odyssey” is about a hero who spends 20 years at war and in trouble, before he comes home to do some monstrous things to people in his house. “Moby-Dick” is about men who go on a fishing trip, only to find that a monstrous whale hooks all but one of them. In Chapter One two headlines are mentioned as alarming reasons for getting out of town to chase whales. One headline says “Grand Contested Election for the Presidency of the United States.” The second headline says “Bloody Battle in Afghanistan.” “Moby-Dick” was written in 1850. Was Melville writing about his past experiences or looking forward to our news today? Or both?
Maybe he had a set of secret whale eyes. In Chapter 74 Melville tells us that a sperm whale’s eyes are located on opposite sides of an enormous head. Its eyes are placed where human ears would be, each one taking in a scene the other can’t see because a huge head is in the way. Both eyes of a sperm whale, Melville informs us, “must simultaneously act; but is the whale’s brain so much more comprehensive … and subtle than man’s?” How can a whale think clearly enough to comb its way through all those dangerous oceans it swims in, especially when the huge head also functions as the storage vat for the whale’s spermaceti?
Dogs seem to be led by the nose, some with a snout pointy and long as if one big eye belongs on its tip. A dog’s eyes seem to follow the nose.
In “The Odyssey” our hero Odysseus has to deal with a one-eyed monster named Polyphemus. Polyphemus is cocky, cruel and huge, and his head is full of old legends he takes seriously. He thinks only of himself when he looks ahead, and he’d rather believe hearsay than understand what’s really going on. This monster is so narrow-minded and self-absorbed he can’t see past himself to the end of his nose. So he’s easily tricked. Odysseus sticks a pointed pole in his eye that blinds and makes a fool of him.
I, like others, live with a lot of headaches these days, especially when I’m self-absorbed, when I entertain only party-line views, and when I think in black and white terms. I suspect my headaches are caused by the bi-polarities I face when I’m narrow-mindedly one-eyed and can’t find ways to reconcile opposites. I don’t like believing that freedom, for example, is at odds with equality, just as single-minded libertines and libertarians like to believe that their singular selves should be free from traditions, regulations, and laws they don’t like.
I have windows on both sides of my head. I see unlimited wealth for a few and poverty for millions. I see self-expression opposing self-discipline. I’m vexed by nonsense in collision with fact, and see honest low-paid hard work next to obviously corrupt wealth. I see population explosion outrunning birth control, and industry expanding while nature implodes. I see religion and learning scorning each other. And most troubling is that human and artificial intelligences are going their separate ways.
What special powers do whales have because their eyes are on opposite sides of their very large and complicated heads? They often sing while they gracefully swim, alone or in schools, and they care for their young. As they find their way through dangerous waters they manage to reconcile their opposites. Whales are realists. They manage to balance what they see coming their way from both sides, as if their eyes are listening in. On their way to clean water, air and food they keep the moment, and their offspring, in the long view. They have a keen sense for what is enduring and vital.
I know of no one-eyed whale.
Disputes about Afghanistan and nasty arguments about a validated presidential election are loud, but North and South, rural and urban, and Democrat and Republican are still in the United States. Should we close one eye to what the other eye sees, cancel it? Or worse: Poke that eye out because we don’t like what it’s showing us? Or will we take each other in respectfully and move forward realistically?
Polyphemus didn’t have it his way, or the last say. So who is most fit to survive? I used to think Melville made only one miscalculation in “Moby-Dick”: He said whales are too intelligent and wonderful to go extinct. For years I disagreed: I thought we’d be careless enough to kill them all.
But with short-sighted narrow mindedness and sea levels rising these days, maybe Melville was correct.
