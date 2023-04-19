by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
I’m blessed — some would say cursed — to have a nose with enough slant and curl that it gives me a partial backward view of things. Normal noses are front and center, so they’re easily tempted to look forward to the future. What they think they see before them easily gives them strong opinions about where to go next.
Noses like that tend to be optimists, like so many good Americans. For them the past is past, behind them in the dark, maybe mostly dead and buried in fat history books. Futurists can’t imagine a nose located on the back of a head leading the way to prosperity, peace and a better life.
I was intrigued to learn — from someone who devoutly reads The Post — about an exciting new invention about to be marketed by scientists in our modern, fast-paced futurist society. Researchers at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine have developed a bionic nose. This new nose, an olfactory bulb, would streamline nose functions by way of an electrode directly implanted in the human brain. With this device people who suffer from anosmia — loss of smell resulting from COVID, brain damage or old age — would be able to smell again.
I hope the bionic nose can find a tidy plug-in spot in our brains. The brain’s main outlet — the mouth — is in the open for everyone to see, but I wonder if electronic devices already attached to brains these days will leave room for one more. Odors and fragrances are so vital we should make room for a bionic nose, when necessary. Imagine being a bee not able to smell the flowers, or sitting in a crowded theater unable to detect the source of a terrible gas leak, or being my mother, sniffing a cabbage to decide whether it’s fresh enough. Noses help us figure out what’s good or bad for us. But whether a nose has an actual conscience is a subject for research nobody’s yet bothered to do.
Because people generally want to live longer, and better, or forever, it’s hard to fault technicians who engineer prosthetic knees and hips, contact lenses and false teeth. My good friend Tom, always full of good heart, spent several years with half his heart slung over his chest like a gun holster. When his mechanical half-heart got plugged up, we both felt much better when he got a real flesh-and-blood heart, someone else’s. I suspect I could use a few new body parts, especially toe nails. But how many mechanical devices do we attach to our human selves? In Hollywood movies humanoid monsters that look like metal bugs with scissor-hands, armor, iron legs and steel-toothed jaws chase me into my nightmares. Hollywood is futurist too, and we use its examples to inspire youngsters to become engineers and scientists.
I’m sure spectacular Hollywood constructs someday will be up for sale, puffed full of fake flesh and blood so they look like us, and forever young.
Our technocratic gurus are as ambitious as they are curious, so curious they enjoy crossing dangerous lines. If they can make bionic noses, why not bionic eagles and trout? If they can genetically engineer corn seeds, why not bionic babies too? Would true Bible believers working in the techno-industries ever apologize to God, who is said to have grown a rib inside Adam in order to sprout all of humanity (in various hues) from it? Will artificial intelligence soon give us bionic brains that become even more spectacularly artificial as artificial intelligence divides and multiplies? Will bionic souls be next?
Or should we trust online algorithms and ads to do that to us?
The question is: Where do we draw the lines between useful and necessary technology, and put limits on technology driven merely by promiscuous curiosity and greed? How do we regulate ourselves so what’s decent and enduringly human survives? More than 200 years ago a very young girl, Mary Shelley, saw our problems with science clearly. In her novel, her genius Dr. Frankenstein assembled a humanoid creature in a science lab from left-over body parts. Things did not turn out well, and her lesson seems lost to us.
A lot of high tech geniuses are, like Dr. Frankenstein, young, cocky, deeply curious, and in a hurry. Most did not take the time to major in history, philosophy or ethics. They are not inclined to believe that speed can kill. Why not make a new device in a lab, and make a killing too?
We hear few public discussions of forbidden knowledge these days — where certain policy lines should be drawn, where funding should be denied, where warnings and shut-off buttons should be installed. Sadly, leaders in our major institutions — education, government, business and industry — don't seem much interested in speaking out about how to control technology’s promiscuous growth.
So we rush forward into escalating daily dread of H-bomb apocalypse, environmental collapse, and job loss from artificial intelligence, in part because we, and our leaders, have failed to put in place — and enforce — the rules that regulate our unhappy marriage of science, technology, industry, money-making, and military self-interests.
My nose, like a fragrant cabbage, has taken centuries to evolve. Slow seems the more natural way to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.