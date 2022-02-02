by Emilio DeGrazia
Those who know me too well also know I’ve spent years in stinky gyms. I earned my busted nose and chipped teeth in them. My mom pinched her nose as she dropped my smelly socks and jockstraps into the washing machine. What I did in gyms I mainly called play. What she did with laundry I never called work.
I grew up confused about work and play, what they really are, what they’re good for, and why bother. I never had a tiny chance of playing in the NBA, but I was instructed to aim high and play hard to win. I was also told that I should make my workouts hurt.
It reminds me of poor Sisyphus. He was the mythic king of the Corinthians doomed to push a big rock up a steep mountainside for a low-down god who knew it would roll back down every time. Sisyphus couldn’t die, and had to roll that rock uphill his whole life, like a lot of people we all know.
During all the years I played hard to be a winner I didn’t do any work I’d call play. The worst job I had was cleaning sewers under the streets of Detroit. They stunk, and I wasn’t a high enough achiever to stick with it more than a few days. Other jobs paid minimum wage or less, with no tips. On paycheck Fridays I sometimes felt a sudden rush. But the feeling quickly flew away, like a bird disappointed with the slim pickings in my open hand.
My idea of work is that it’s what you maybe have to do when you really don’t want to do it, even if you get paid. So pleasure comes from play, not work. As sassy teenage child of working class parents I learned I’d have to work the better part of my life. “If you want to live,” my mom always said to her skinny boy, “you have to eat.” “If you want to eat,” my father always said to his little helper, “you have to work.”
I wanted both — play and workouts in stinky gyms — so I did some coaching until I did so much yelling about making it hurt I became a teacher instead. I did years of homework getting qualified to teach, most of which I paid big money for away from home. When I got my teaching jobs I told everybody I loved my work. There was loads of work and some fun in it, and usually a stinky gym nearby. I also had a retirement fund and health insurance. It took a while for me to realize I also had Social Security.
Social security? Those two words seem like an odd couple, especially these days when the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) sets the federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour. There are a lot of socially insecure people like Sisyphus in the streets. If Sisyphus had a club he probably would have used it on that unfair dude — or just somebody else nearby — lording it over him on that mountaintop.
We don’t want social insecurity happening in our neighborhoods.
It’s easy, and only fair, to imagine that those atop the money heaps have spent long hours getting and staying there, even when escorted there by birthright and lucky circumstance. A few with absurdly sky-high profits seem to be high on shooting themselves into space, as if remainders on earth are waiting for them to make better futures on some planet not called earth. Maybe that part of their work is play. Does it bring mainly pleasure or pain, and how intense can either be? Does someone sitting on a million dollar salary experience 100,000 times more pleasure — or the pain of work — than some sewer worker taking home $10,000 per year? How intense can pleasure be before its version of play becomes pain, maybe addictive too?
My basketball workouts kept my jump shot well grounded, and my hang time was never at play in the marketplace. So I wonder about the valuation of work and play. Who works harder and more usefully, Sisyphus or The Boss? How hard and valuable is the work done by a sewer cleaner, a nameless cook or bean picker, or a masked nurse faceless in an ICU? No pain, no gain?
When crunch time comes whose work is most valuable?
Try doing without.
Or play video-game money markets worldwide? I’d feel more like a player if I owned a fair share of the money pie in the hometown where I work. Most people, rich or poor, would work harder if they believed work gave them health, dignity, and the peace of mind that comes from social security. They’d also feel like players if they had a seat at the table where deals are discussed. A business that stays home is less likely to make Sisyphus homeless, and executives grounded enough to invest in their hometowns don’t get high by shooting themselves into space. They know the best pie is homemade, with local ingredients whenever possible.
When crunch time comes — when the pantry and fridge are bare — we won’t see Sisyphus lining up to buy toilet paper from big banks and tax havens with laundromats that can’t, and won’t, keep their books clean. At crunch time even greenbacks won’t look as good as kale.
You can’t eat paper. Cryptocurrency and bitcoins are even harder to swallow, and have zero vitamins.
