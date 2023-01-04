by Emilio DeGrazia, columnist
Being a loser has never been easy for someone with a nose like mine. So when a few of the political candidates I voted for came out on top, my nose experienced a high that I’m sure is making a better American of me. During a win, I begin thinking of my nose not as a sorry blob, but as a rare feast to be enjoyed, like a T-bone steak. It becomes exceptional, and causes my patriotism to rise.
Exceptionalism is a made-in-America belief. Alexis De Tocqueville, the Frenchman who toured the frontier almost 200 years ago, spoke of American exceptionalism first. In his book he claimed that the U.S., as the world’s first democracy, might become an exception to the types of abusive tyrannies common in Europe and elsewhere. He wondered if democracy would allow citizens to vote decency and practicality in. Peggy Noonan, a solid, contemporary Republican, agrees with “the idea that America was a new thing in history, different from other countries ... [a nation] born of ideas.”
In the 19th century, American exceptionalist beliefs even inspired poets like Walt Whitman to preach the gospel of “manifest destiny.” American democracy was so exceptionally amazing it was destined to expand its borders into Canada and Mexico. Such thinking got us Alaska and chunks of Mexico, and much later and more quietly Hawaii. But we’ve never gone so far as to make Vietnam, El Salvador, Liberia, Greenland, Puerto Rico, or Ukraine our 51st state.
What has made us so exceptional? Some think it’s nature — all that beautiful land from sea to shining sea. Others think it’s genetics: Our people — except slaves and some of those Irish, Italians, Jews, Poles, Arabs, Native Americans, and other types — are superior. Certain types of people, they think, rise to the top like cream by way of nature’s untidy natural selection ways. Still others think America is God’s chosen nation, God’s Country. Some even called it the New Jerusalem, much better than the one in the messy Mideast.
Maybe we’ve been so exceptional because we have two large oceans on each side that have made invasions difficult, even unthinkable, until recently. The 9-11 attack made us think twice about that, and our miraculous advances with artificial intelligence maybe inspire us to think even less about how vulnerable we are.
But like my nose, the U.S. does stand out. We’re Number One.
We eat more junk food and have a higher obesity rate than any other nation. This year we broke our own record for deaths from drug overdoses, and we pay exceptional prices for the legal ones prescribed by doctors. With only 5 percent of the world’s population, we’re the world leader in jail and prison population. My guess is that we have more personal vehicles and three-car garages than anyone else in the world, and that we expel twice the carbon emissions of all the European Union nations combined. And U.S. wealth is tops, with much of it controlled by an exceptional few. The world’s poor envy what we have, as do the refugees at our borders who want in. No doubt more people worldwide look up to — and down on — us than ever before.
We’re safely number one in a lot of ways, but we’ve got a way to go. We’re not even in the top 20 when it comes to peace and peace of mind. When the rankings of credible recent studies were tabulated by professional statisticians, the indicators of both external and internal peace place us behind Slovenia, Bhutan, Singapore and Ireland, plus others.
It’s a sad U.S. performance worldwide.
As the moment for another spectacular New Year’s fireworks display was just hours away, I talked to a sad-faced, middle-aged male whose eyes couldn’t light up. I asked him what was wrong.
When I was a kid, he said, my mom always told us we had to share. But at work my boss keeps telling me I have to get better than market share, or else. Something’s wrong. My problem is that I still believe my mom. I don’t fit in.
He walked slowly away, looking depressed, and left me wondering if he’s an American exception, or the rule.
When we think that American genius is Number One, the term almost always refers to technology. It’s hard to imagine that our innovative genius may be narrowly defined or second rate, or worse. Do some nations less exceptional than ours have models for transportation, education, taxation, sociability, health care, entertainment, and serenity that might be better than ours?
Are we exceptional enough to learn from them? Our genius gave us Superman and Wonder Woman.
