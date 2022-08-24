From: James Young
Thank you to WAPS School Board member Steve Schild for explaining his position on the WAPS' facilities plan. Steve's reasoning makes sense when we look at the details involving enrollment numbers and allocating money for facilities. I agree with him and also oppose the $85 million proposed referendum.
Simply stated, WAPS has too much building space and not enough students to fill the classrooms at current and projected enrollment. I understand the need for building improvements. Asking taxpayers to fund these improvements through a referendum is the best practice to cover the costs. However, the School Board should go above and beyond due diligence before asking community members for more of their hard-earned tax dollars, especially in these times of record inflation. I believe Winona homeowners with a $250,000 house would be more receptive to paying another $250 per year in property taxes if they knew a referendum was a long-term solution and the money was being used to match educational needs with classrooms and facilities. WAPS cannot continue to operate under the status quo and sink new referendum dollars into old buildings that have endured decades of neglected maintenance.
Current and projected enrollment numbers for the future indicate WAPS could operate with closing the two oldest elementary buildings, Jefferson and W-K. The high school could house grades 7-12 and the middle school grades 1-6, with Goodview accommodating kindergarten and pre-K. I would support a referendum where funding concentrated on improvements to the newer buildings. Jefferson and W-K have served their time. They will require a lot more money in current and future maintenance expenses. New HVAC systems are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the attention needed with these old buildings. It is time to retire them.
I understand closing these elementary buildings may not be a popular resolution with parents who support neighborhood schools, but WAPS needs to take a practical and fiscally responsible approach
with their buildings. I would encourage community members who have not been inside Jefferson or W-K for more than a few years to take a tour of these buildings. Are these buildings serving students and staff in the best way possible? Do windows open and close properly? What is the condition of the restrooms, gyms and cafeterias? Would you be comfortable spending every school day in these buildings if you were a student or teacher?
If taxpayers are going to give WAPS $85 million, long-term improvements should match future enrollment needs.
