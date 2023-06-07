From: Carrie Fritsch, Oddfellows noble grand
Three times a week, I stop at the traffic light located at Highway 61 and Huff Street. I look at the sign displaying the service organizations of Winona. Something is missing; it is an incomplete listing. I cannot speak to all that may not have been included, but I can speak to one.
According to the historical information available to me, the one missing happens to be one of the oldest, if not the oldest in Winona. It dates back to 1856, when it operated in the German language, yet sadly it was not included nor was it approached about being included.
Although playing the role of an unsung hero may not be much of an issue, I would like to acknowledge the independent Order of the Oddfellows, Humboldt Lodge #24. It is currently located at 961 West Fifth Street. Originally, it was located downtown.
I feel it is important to share with you some of the many annual contributions we make to the Winona area. I believe that fits the definition of service organizations. We contribute to 12 different areas of need. Examples of recipients are Catholic Charities, ORC, food shelves, scholarships, and organizations for children needs. While we do not have pancake breakfasts or fish fries or participate in the Steamboat Days parade, we do have an annual hands-on project that benefits those utilizing the Warming Center. We purchase and assemble blessing bags for those seeking shelter there.
Like many fraternal organizations, we too are experiencing a small membership. We may be small in number, but we are big in heart.
Our meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. We welcome you. We are alive and want to continue to thrive. Our motto is “Friendship, Love and Truth.” Our meetings include the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer. Our focus is on those in need.
Now I hope I have introduced you to us and hope you can agree that we are indeed a service club worth recognition.
